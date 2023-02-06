 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned as opposition demands JPC probe into Adani

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

This is the third consecutive day that both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned amid uproar from opposition parties.

As Lok Sabha convened, opposition MPs raised slogans of 'Adani Sarkar shame shame' and asking for a JPC probe to be implemented.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings on February 6 were both adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition parties' protests demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani Group, in light of the stock manipulation allegations by short-seller Hindenburg.

However, speaker Om Birla told the protesting lawmakers that raising slogans is against the culture of Indian Parliament. As slogans continued, the house was adjourned till 2pm.

The Rajya Sabha saw similar calls by MPs, who gave notices to discuss the issue of “investment by LIC, public sector banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned saving of crores of Indians.”

While appealing members to take their seats, Rajya Sabha speaker Jagdeep Dhankar said, “The entire nation is looking at us. They want things in the House to be regulated as per the Constitution. We are not honouring the aspirations of people. Honourable members, I appeal to you in the name of democracy and Constitution to transact business of the day.”