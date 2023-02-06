Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned as opposition demands JPC probe into Adani

As Lok Sabha convened, opposition MPs raised slogans of 'Adani Sarkar shame shame' and asking for a JPC probe to be implemented.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings on February 6 were both adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition parties' protests demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani Group, in light of the stock manipulation allegations by short-seller Hindenburg.

As Lok Sabha convened, opposition MPs raised slogans of 'Adani Sarkar shame shame' and asking for a JPC probe to be implemented. However, speaker Om Birla told the protesting lawmakers that raising slogans is against the culture of Indian Parliament. As slogans continued, the house was adjourned till 2pm.

The Rajya Sabha saw similar calls by MPs, who gave notices to discuss the issue of “investment by LIC, public sector banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned saving of crores of Indians.”

While appealing members to take their seats, Rajya Sabha speaker Jagdeep Dhankar said, “The entire nation is looking at us. They want things in the House to be regulated as per the Constitution. We are not honouring the aspirations of people. Honourable members, I appeal to you in the name of democracy and Constitution to transact business of the day.”

Members continued to protest against the government and demanded JPC action for the Adani Group, which led to the upper house also being adjourned.

This is the third consecutive day that both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned amid uproar from opposition parties.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Yet again for the third day in a row Opposition was not allowed to even mention in Parliament its legitimate demand for JPC into PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam. Adjourned till 2pm. Modi Govt is simply running away!”