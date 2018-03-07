Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted for third day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other ministers and members, pays tribute to veteran BJP member Hukum Singh in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. Singh, an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, died of breathing problems in Noida's JP Hospital on Saturday. (PTI)

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were today disrupted for the third consecutive day amid protests by various parties, including NDA allies TDP and Shiv Sena over various issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from various parties, including TDP, Shiv Sena, TRS, YSR Congress, AIADMK and TMC started raising slogans over various issues, following which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for an hour this morning.

Most of the protesting members were in the Well before the Speaker took her chair to conduct the proceedings.

Members from the Left and the Congress were seen raising slogans from their benches.

The opposition has been protesting over various issues, including the PNB scam, since Monday when Parliament had reconvened after a month-long recess in the Budget session.

While the TDP has been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, the TRS was seeking a higher quota for Telangana. The YSR Congress was demanding implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The AIADMK was demanding establishment of the Cauvery river board to settle water disputes with neighbouring states. The Shiv Sena, like yesterday, was demanding classical language status for Marathi.

Mahajan took up the Question Hour but adjourned the proceedings soon after. She was visibly upset and left the House amid the din. A Lok Sabha official had to repeat loudly that the House has been adjourned.