Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

JD(U) member Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, who was elected from Valmiki Nagar in Bihar, died on February 28. He was 72 years old.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday till 2 pm as a mark of respect for a sitting member, who passed away last month.

As soon as the House convened, Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences over Mahto's death and adjourned the House till 2 pm. AAP member Bhagwant Mann sought to raise the issue of riots in Delhi and was also holding a placard.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, among others, were present in the House.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 11:28 am

