Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls will be second fight for Independence: M K Stalin

Criticising the central government, Stalin also accused it of working for corporate houses.

DMK president M K Stalin on January 19 said the upcoming general elections will be akin to the second freedom struggle for people of India to fight against the "radical Hinduism" of the BJP.

Stalin, speaking at TMC's mega opposition rally here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "afraid" of a few people, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The next (Lok Sabha) elections will be the second fight for Independence. We will stop this poison of Hindutva and radical Hinduism from spreading. Our call is to defeat Modi and save the country," he said at the Brigade Parade Grounds here.

Criticising the central government, Stalin also accused it of working for corporate houses.

"If Modi is back in power, the country will go back 50 years," he said.

Leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are taking part in the rally.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 02:40 pm

