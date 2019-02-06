Lok Sabha polls will be Modi vs the rest: BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said on Wednesday the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus the rest.

Shah, while addressing a meeting of BJP booth workers here, also said the BJP has rid Uttar Pradesh of goons and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tackled the land mafia problem in the state.

"Upar Modi, neechey Yogi (Modi as prime minister and Adityanath as chief minister). This general election will be Modi versus the rest," he said, adding that this would be the poll scenario in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP has rid Uttar Pradesh of goons, of parivaarvad. Yogi has tackled land mafia in Uttar Pradesh. Goons are now scared of cops," the BJP chief said.

Shah said crime was under control in the state after Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

Slamming the alliance between the SP and the BSP for the parliamentary polls, he said, "We will put Aligarh locks on their shop. BJP workers will put Aligarh locks on the shop of Buaa-Bhatija (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav)."

Aligarh is known for locks, now a dying industry.

Shah said, "Reporters often ask me that when buaa and bhatija have come together, then how 74 seats will be won in UP? I say that if you see the sea of party workers, you will come to know that from where 74 seats will come."

The BJP is different from other parties, as victory is guaranteed by the booth level workers and not by any one leader, he said.