App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls will be held on time, confirms Chief Election Commissioner

The crucial general elections are expected to be held in April-May this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Lok Sabha elections will be held on time, said the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora when asked about the poll schedule in wake of India-Pakistan tensions, news agency PTI has reported.

The crucial general elections are expected to be held in April-May this year.

The CEC is in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for the past two days to review poll preparations in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He held a meeting with district magistrates and other officials of the state on February 28, where he issued instructions to check electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines well in time to avoid any glitches during voting.

The CEC also said that sensitive places should be identified well in advance, and communal amity at those places should be enhanced. Apart from this, CCTV cameras should be installed at sensitive polling centres.

Security should also be stepped up at international and inter-state boundaries.

He also said all the directives of the Election Commission must be implemented, warning that stringent action will be initiated against the officials showing laxity.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.