Lok Sabha polls will be held on time, confirms Chief Election Commissioner

Lok Sabha elections will be held on time, said the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora when asked about the poll schedule in wake of India-Pakistan tensions, news agency PTI has reported.

The crucial general elections are expected to be held in April-May this year.

The CEC is in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for the past two days to review poll preparations in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He held a meeting with district magistrates and other officials of the state on February 28, where he issued instructions to check electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines well in time to avoid any glitches during voting.

The CEC also said that sensitive places should be identified well in advance, and communal amity at those places should be enhanced. Apart from this, CCTV cameras should be installed at sensitive polling centres.

Security should also be stepped up at international and inter-state boundaries.

He also said all the directives of the Election Commission must be implemented, warning that stringent action will be initiated against the officials showing laxity.