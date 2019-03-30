App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls will be fought on issue of who will lead country: Amit Shah

The BJP president was addressing a rally before filing his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be fought only on the issue of who will lead the country after the polls.

Addressing a rally here before filing his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, Shah claimed that in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people saw the leader they had been waiting for since the last 70 years.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and leaders of NDA allies, including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan were present on the stage with Shah.

"During my visits to different places in the country, I found people chanting only Modi's name to lead the country," Shah said.

related news

"This election will be fought only on the issue of who will lead the country... When I ask this question to people from Himachal to Kanyakumari and from Kamrup to Gandhinagar, I can only hear one sound -- 'Modi, Modi, Modi'" he said.

"In Narendra Modi, people have found the leader they had been waiting for since the last 70 years," Shah said.

He said it was his "good fortune" to file his nomination papers from Gandhinagar, which has been represented by L K Advani, Ataji (A B Vajpayee) and Purshottam Ganesh Mavlankar in the past.

The BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut from the Gandhinagar constituency will mark a generational shift in the party as this seat has been held by Advani since 1998.

The state BJP feels that Shah's nomination will energise the party in Gujarat and help it win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sacked BSF Jawan To Contest Lok Sabha Elections Against PM Modi from V ...

Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How ...

Come Spring, Badamwari Park of Kashmir Blooming With Almond Blossoms

The X-Factor: Done With Caste Homework, Non-Upper Groups Throw Surpris ...

Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronaus on the Moon in 2024 Won't Be Easy

Canadian Artist Building Wall of Cheese at Mexico Border to 'Make Amer ...

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Declared Intermediate Scor ...

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Released Class 12 Inter Scores at b ...

BSEB 12th Result 2019: Bihar Board Intermediate Results Announced at b ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

Pentagon denies it spied on India's A-SAT missile test, experts say US ...

Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupa ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Lok Sabha election: Nishad Party that won Gorakhpur bypoll quits UP ma ...

India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth i ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: Match yet to start

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.