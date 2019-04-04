App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: What could make KCR, Mamata and Naveen Patnaik kingmakers

If no party and alliance secure a simple majority — as predicted by various opinion surveys — some are waiting in the wings to be kingmakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power at the Centre along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in the Lok Sabha elections.

The country will head for voting in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, in what is being termed as the ‘world’s largest election exercise’. The counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Opinion surveys in the recent months have predicted the possibility of a hung Parliament. If no party and alliance secure a simple majority, some are waiting in the wings to be kingmakers.

Here’s a look at some of the possible kingmakers in an event of a hung Parliament:

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already said he would be willing to support PM Modi-led BJP in an event that they fall short of the half-way mark. However, extending support would entail the BJP meeting one condition.

Reddy has said his party would support anyone on the condition that special category status be granted to Andhra Pradesh — something that they have been seeking since the state’s bifurcation in 2014.

Multiple opinion polls have shown the YSRCP fighting tooth-and-nail with rival Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on both, the Assembly seats as well as the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. In fact, an opinion survey by Republic TV-CVoter from January 2019 has predicted that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party could secure as many as 19 parliamentary seats in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also has an ally across the state border. According to reports in January, Reddy has reached an understanding with Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao. He has reportedly said he would be working with KCR to bring special status for AP.

K Chandrashekar Rao

Rao, popularly called KCR, has been working to build a non-Congress, non-BJP alliance called the ‘Federal Front’. However, months after securing a landslide mandate in the Telangana Assembly polls, KCR’s front has failed to take off.

The Republic TV-CVoter poll also predicts that TRS could win 16 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Mamata Banerjee

Months ago, in a bid to build a federal front, KCR had met multiple regional leaders. One of them was West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee had refused to commit to any such alliance. While she has been frequently meeting KCR and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political rival Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, she has taken a non-Congress, non-BJP stand at the state level.

Her main battle is with the BJP in the 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal where the saffron party is trying to make inroads. Most opinion surveys have predicted that Banerjee’s TMC could win 32-34 seats in the state.

For any alliance that falls short of the 272-mark in the Lok Sabha, the 30-odd seats would mean the difference between sitting in the treasury benches and the Opposition.

Naveen Patnaik

The BJP has been trying to make inroads into Odisha as well. In fact, BJP president Amit Shah has claimed that his party would not only perform well in the general election in Odisha, but also form the next state government.

Yet, political observers have suggested that the BJP has not targeted Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in its campaign as much as it has targeted the TMC in West Bengal.

Despite being in power for 19 years, Patnaik has a very high popularity rating. Experts also point out that BJD’s margin of victory in 2014 Assembly polls and Lok Sabha seats was so high that it would require BJP a massive swing to be able to win there.

There are a total of 21 parliamentary seats in Odisha. However, most opinion polls are not showing a one-sided result. Opinion surveys by ABP News-CSDS and ABP News-CVoter have given BJD six to nine seats. These would be helpful for any party to move closer to the majority mark.

Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati

Arch rivals Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are contesting the polls together in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that the anti-BJP vote does not split. However, they have not taken Congress on board.

Opinion polls suggest that the ‘Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)’ will be able to heavily dent BJP’s prospects in a state that sends 80 Members of Parliament (MPs) to the Lower House.

Some surveys predict that the alliance could win as many as 51-58 seats. Other suggest it could bag 30-36 seats. That would prove to be an influential bloc for any alliance falling short of majority. However, it remains to be seen if the two parties would be willing to support the NDA in a post-poll arrangement considering that they will continue to be rivals in Lucknow.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Odisha Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

