Lok Sabha polls | They don't know their candidates, but 300 tribals in MP still walk 8 km to vote

They do not know their candidates. Some don't even know which symbol belongs to which party. But the 300-odd tribal voters from Bhandarpani in Betul trek almost eight hours in scorching heat to cast their vote. Why? So that their names are not struck off electoral rolls.

On election day, the entire village packs rotis and sets off together to the polling booth situated downhill in Imlikheda.

Bhandarpani is an inaccessible forest village, located about 90 km from the district headquarters in Betul, a report by The Times of India stated. It has 60 Korku tribal families, who were moved here in 2001 from their original settlement in Chhindwara.

There are two ways — both arduous and long-winding — to reach Bhandarpani. From Imlikheda, it's an uphill trek of 8 km. The second route is via Temru village, traversing 10 km of rocky terrain and a 4-km uphill hike.

When asked why they chose this back-of-beyond land to settle, 35-year-old Sekhal said, "(There is) Land for cultivation. And the forest. We are tribals and the jungle is our home."

Sekhal too made the 8-km trek from Bhandarpani to Imlikheda to make sure his vote doesn't go waste. However, ask him about his candidates and he is stumped. After a pause, he replies, "Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi."