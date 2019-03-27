Lok Sabha polls: Son of Congress leader to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

The battle for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh has become tougher for Congress President Rahul Gandhi, with one of his party’s loyalists Haji Haroon Rasheed challenging him.

Rasheed is the son of Haji Sultan Khan who was the proposer for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the 1991 general elections and for United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in 1999.

He is expected to contest against Rahul Gandhi from the constituency, reports suggest.

According to an IANS report, Haroon has cited lack of development in Amethi as a reason for his disenchantment with the party. He questioned the local leadership and claimed that they have been “neglecting” his community.

Rasheed said that they felt "completely side-lined" in the Congress.

The leader has also claimed that all of the 6.5 lakh Muslim voters in the constituency will vote against the Congress party in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress chief is already facing a stiff challenge from Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who is reprising her electoral battle with him in the constituency.

In 2014, Irani contested against Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi seat and lost by 1,07,903 votes in what was called by political observers as a spirited fight.

Amethi has been a Gandhi family bastion for decades.