you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls: Shivpal Yadav to contest from Firozabad

On SP-BSP alliance, Yadav recalled show the BSP had given "shocks to the SP" and formed government with the BJP on three occasions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav on January 26 announced he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad constituency. "The people of Firozabad want me to contest the Lok Sabha elections from there and so I will contest from Firozabad," Yadav said, and asserted that the government at the Centre could only be formed with support from PSP-L.

Addressing a Republic Day gathering at a college, Yadav said he did not want any high-ranking designation in the Samajwadi Party, nor a minister's post. "I only wanted respect, but I was separated (from the party) as part of a conspiracy. How can we trust a person (Akhilesh Yadav) who has deceived his father and uncle? I had to form the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia out of compulsion."

On SP-BSP alliance, Yadav recalled show the BSP had given "shocks to the SP" and formed government with the BJP on three occasions. "A party which called Mulayam Singh Yadav a goonda and me 'durachari', forging alliance with such a party is an insult to both father and uncle."

Later, he said Mulayam had never made Mayawati his sister, neither had he "then how could Mayawati become Akhilesh Yadav's aunt," referring to recent comments of the SP and BSP chiefs.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 07:44 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Shivpal Yadav #Uttar Pradesh

