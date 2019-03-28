Lok Sabha polls: Sarabjit Singh’s sister in contention for BJP ticket from Sirsa

Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh who died in a Pakistan jail in 2013, is in the race for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Haryana’s Sirsa constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, according to reports.

Kaur, told The Tribune: “In the past one month, I have met senior BJP leaders, including state president Subhash Barala. If given a chance, I am sure I will win the election.”

However, it has not been confirmed by the BJP if Kaur’s name is on the candidates’ panel submitted for consideration to the party central leadership.

Reports suggest that Kaur grew close to the saffron party in 2005 when she launched a movement seeking safe return of her brother from Pakistan. She had joined the BJP in December 25, 2016.

In 2014 general election, Kaur is said to have campaigned for the BJP in the Tohana Assembly segment. The Assembly segment falls under the Sirsa parliamentary constituency. That year, Tohana was the only seat BJP won while the remaining eight were won by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

In the previous Lok Sabha election, the seat was won by INLD’s Charanjeet Singh Rori. The BJP has never won the seat.

Among others believed to be in the race for the Sirsa seat are former IRS officers Sunita Duggarand V Kamraja, minister Krishan Bedi and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans, according to reports.

In 1991, Sarabjit Singh was convicted for terrorism and spying by a Pakistan court and sentenced to death. However, in 2008, his execution was stayed for an indefinitely. In April 2013, he died in the Lahore jail after being attacked by other inmates.

A Bollywood movie titled ‘Sarbjit’ was based on Sarabjit Singh and Kaur.