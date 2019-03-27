Lok Sabha Polls: Retired major hopes for a BJP ticket to give Sonia Gandhi a tough fight in Rae Bareli

Aspiring to join the league of soldier-turned-politicians such as General VK Singh and Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Major Dr Surendra Poonia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 23, 2019. He now hopes to take on Sonia Gandhi in her home turf in the Lok Sabha election.

There are talks that Major Poonia (retired) was hand-picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the upcoming elections against Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi from her stronghold — Rae Bareli. Sonia Gandhi has registered four consecutive wins from the constituency and has been a sitting MP from Rae Bareli since 2004, and has won thrice from there.

"It would be a great honour for me if Narendra Modi ji asks me to fight against Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli," he told ANI.



Soon after joining the party, Major Poonia tweeted: “Dear Sisters and Brothers, I have joined BJP to serve the nation and our people. It is a great honour for me to support and stand with the idea of “Nation First” against “Family First” from party’s platform which is led by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

Speaking to ANI about PM Modi, he said: "He (Modi) has always kept nationalism and national security first. He has immense respect for security forces. He has worked for needy people, youth and security forces; hence, I joined the party to serve the country."

Notably, Major Poonia has been a supporter of the BJP-led government’s policies and has expressed his solidarity with the party through various tweets in the past.

However, his introduction to politics isn’t recent. He had contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Sikar constituency on an Aam Admi Party ticket but resigned shortly due to differences with the party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Prior to that, he had also taken part in the “India against Corruption” campaign led by socio-political activist Anna Hazare.