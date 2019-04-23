Lok Sabha polls: Prakash Javadekar, Supriya Sule, Anna Hazare vote in Maharashtra

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, NCP candidate Supriya Sule and social activist Anna Hazare cast their votes in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Javadekar voted at a booth in Pune Lok Sabha seat, where the BJP has fielded Girish Bapat against Congress' Mohan Joshi, and later said he was hopeful that people will vote for a good leadership and the country's development.

"Today when people will cast their vote, they will vote with a hope that India will remain secure and there will be a strong and untainted government. They will vote for good leadership and development," he said.

He said people were supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the BJP will get over 300 seats to facilitate NDA's return to power with two-third majority.

The minister also said that people will "punish" the Congress, alleging that it was "spreading lies".

Bapat and Pune's sitting BJP MP Anil Shirole also cast their votes here.

In Baramati Lok Sabha seat, NCP candidate Sule, her rival and BJP nominee Kanchan Kul, and former state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar cast their votes.

Hazare exercised his franchise at a polling booth at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district.

According to election officials, voting was going on smoothly and long queues were seen outside several polling booths in both Pune and Baramati constituencies.

A number of working professionals were seen standing in queues in Pune to cast their vote before heading to their offices.