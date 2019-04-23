App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls: Prakash Javadekar, Supriya Sule, Anna Hazare vote in Maharashtra

Javadekar voted at a booth in Pune Lok Sabha seat, where the BJP has fielded Girish Bapat against Congress' Mohan Joshi, and later said he was hopeful that people will vote for a good leadership and the country's development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, NCP candidate Supriya Sule and social activist Anna Hazare cast their votes in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Javadekar voted at a booth in Pune Lok Sabha seat, where the BJP has fielded Girish Bapat against Congress' Mohan Joshi, and later said he was hopeful that people will vote for a good leadership and the country's development.

"Today when people will cast their vote, they will vote with a hope that India will remain secure and there will be a strong and untainted government. They will vote for good leadership and development," he said.

He said people were supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the BJP will get over 300 seats to facilitate NDA's return to power with two-third majority.

related news

The minister also said that people will "punish" the Congress, alleging that it was "spreading lies".

Bapat and Pune's sitting BJP MP Anil Shirole also cast their votes here.

In Baramati Lok Sabha seat, NCP candidate Sule, her rival and BJP nominee Kanchan Kul, and former state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar cast their votes.

Hazare exercised his franchise at a polling booth at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district.

According to election officials, voting was going on smoothly and long queues were seen outside several polling booths in both Pune and Baramati constituencies.

A number of working professionals were seen standing in queues in Pune to cast their vote before heading to their offices.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 11:52 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Jawed Habib is now a member of the BJP

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

IPL 2019 | QUIZ: How Closely Are You Following the Tournament?

Dissent Returns to Karnataka Congress as Another Rebel MLA Hints at Qu ...

SC Issues Contempt Notice to Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Rafale Order

Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsma ...

Less than 5% Voter Turnout in J-K's Anantnag in Four Hours of Polling

Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambh ...

American Shoe Brand Teases 'Magical' Harry Potter Merchandise in Twitt ...

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby a Magnet For Human Trafficking, Officials ...

Sunny Deol Adds to Star Power in BJP, Likely to be Fielded from Gurdas ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: SC seeks response from lawy ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,600; PSU Ban ...

Zee Entertainment jumps 6%; Macquarie says it expects 36% upside amid ...

Tejas Networks gains 11% on posting strong quarterly earnings

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame first reactions — 'Most emotional, epic MCU film m ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a tr ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.