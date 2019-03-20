Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to hold rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand on March 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Rudrapur city in Udham Singh Nagar district on March 28 to add steam to the BJP's election campaign in Uttarakhand which goes to polls on April 11. Preparations for the prime minister's rally have begun, state BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin said on Wednesday.

Modi was scheduled to address a Vijay Shankhnad rally in Rudrapur on February 14 but could not make it to the venue due to inclement weather which held him up at the Corbett National Park.

However, he did address the rally on phone apologising for not being able to be present at the venue in person.

The BJP has decided to hold 500 rallies throughout the country on March 24 and 26 during which rallies will also be held in the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttarakhand, Bhasin said.

Rallies to be held on these two dates will be addressed by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union minister and election in-charge for Uttarakhand Thawar Chand Gehlot, state BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju and former chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, he said.

Rawat will address rallies at Tanakpur, Gauchar and Chwalapur on March 24 and at Salt, Purola and Sahaspur on March 26, Bhasin said.

Elections to the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand are to be held in the first phase on April 11.