Lok Sabha polls planned in a way to suit BJP leaders, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on April 23 questioned the timing of the Lok Sabha polls, claiming that the voting process was dragged for three months at the behest of the BJP.

Addressing a rally in Hooghly district, Banerjee also said that polls have never been held for such a long period of time in the history of the country.

"It's our bad luck that Lok Sabha elections are being held in peak summer. It's so hot now. People have to cast their votes battling this heat.

"Last year, we (West Bengal government) had finished the panchayat elections by March (last year). But they (the BJP) dragged the general election till May," she said.

The general election was planned in a manner to suit the BJP leaders, she claimed.

"Polls are being held in seven phases. It has been planned in such a way that the BJP leaders can move from one state to another for campaigning," she added.