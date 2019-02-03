App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls: Over 12 lakh first-time voters in Uttar Pradesh to exercise franchise

Parties have been trying to woo this segment in the politically crucial state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Of the 14.40 crore electorate in Uttar Pradesh, over 12 lakh youth are expected to exercise their franchise for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"Names of 12,36,000 voters have been added to the electoral roll in the state. Voters in the age-group of 18-19 is 16.75 lakh. The total number of voters in the state is 14.40 crore," UP's chief electoral officer L Venkateshwar Lu said.

The BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, had last month launched a drive across the country to reach out to first-time voters.

The exercise came following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to the BJP to connect with those born in this millennium as they would get voting rights from this year.

The saffron party had won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha polls securing 42.63 percent of the votes. BJP's ally the Apna Dal bagged two seats.

Samajwadi Party won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 percent while the BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 percent votes.

In the last general elections, the Congress had registered wins on two seats in the state, bagging just 7.53 percent of the votes.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

