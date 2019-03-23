Lok Sabha polls | NDA releases list of candidates from Bihar, Ravi Shankar Prasad to contest from Patna Sahib

After finalising the seat sharing arrangement in Bihar, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released a list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

BJP state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, on March 23, officially announced the seat sharing arrangement – giving 17 seats each to the BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal(United) and the remaining six to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). He also announced a list of candidates for 39 of the total 40 parliamentary constituencies from Bihar.

The biggest announcement made by Yadav was fielding Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib constituency, which is currently represented by the party's in-house critic Shatrughan Sinha.

According to media reports, Sinha is likely to join the Congress and seek re-election on a ticket of the grand old party.

While Union minister Giriraj Singh, whose Nawada seat has gone to the LJP, has been shifted to Begusarai, his colleagues in the council of ministers –Radha Mohan Singh, R K Singh, Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Ram Kripal Yadav will be fielded from their respective sitting seats of Motihari, Ara, Buxar and Pataliputra.

LJP state president Pashupati Kumar Paras will be replacing his elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan in Hajipur. The Union minister is likely to get a Rajya Sabha ticket. Chirag Paswan will be seeking re-election from Jamui.

Yadav also said the candidate for Khagaria Lok Sabha seat, which would be contested by the LJP, would be announced shortly.

With inputs from PTI