Lok Sabha Polls | NCP chief Sharad Pawar steps in to push talks on Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi

Amidst rising indecisiveness on an alliance between the Congress and the AAP in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has again offered to be a mediator.

A Congress leader told Hindustan Times that Congress president Rahul Gandhi drove down to Pawar’s residence along with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge. After they discussed their seat-sharing deal for Maharashtra, where the Congress and the NCP are purportedly in an alliance, they went over a prospective alliance in Delhi.

Pawar is also said to have reached out to AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh soon after.

It wasn’t immediately clear how this round of Pawar’s intervention panned out, with Congress not revealing any details. However, Sanjay Singh told the newspaper that “this is the time to save the country, not just talks of a party”.

This is not the first time that the 78-year-old has offered to mediate talks between the Congress and the AAP, which have been adversaries in Delhi since the inception of the latter.

On February 14, 2019, Pawar had hosted a dinner for leaders of all major political parties, which had brought Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal on the same table. At that time too, an alliance between the two parties in Delhi was suggested.

However, recalling that the Congress’ Delhi unit were against any tie-up with the AAP, Gandhi had signalled his reluctance. When it was founded, the AAP was a massive anti-corruption movement against the incumbent Congress in Delhi, and had targeted the then chief minister Sheila Dikshit for her involvement in numerous scams – the reason why Dikshit has vocally expressed her disappointment over an alliance with AAP.

Dikshit followed it up with a letter to Rahul Gandhi, also signed by the city unit’s three working presidents, that an alliance with AAP will hurt the Grand Old Party’s prospects in the long run.

On the one hand, opponents of the alliance within the party have warned that the alliance will be “suicidal” as the two parties will lock horns in 2020 in the Assembly elections. On the other hand, five former Delhi Congress presidents and 15 block presidents have written a letter to Gandhi supporting the alliance, the newspaper has reported.