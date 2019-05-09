Lok Sabha polls | Last two phases in Bihar will seal the fate of 5 Union ministers

Voting in the final two phases of Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will seal the fate of five Union Ministers.

Bihar, with its 40 parliamentary constituencies, is among the states which are voting in all seven phases of the ongoing general elections. The first five phases witnessed polling in 24 seats and the remaining 16 seats will vote on May 12 and May 19, respectively.

The BJP has nominated its ministers on five seats in these two phases, including Union Minister for Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad who is making his debut.

The minister was nominated from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in place of sitting MP and then rebellious BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha. Later, Sinha quit BJP and joined Congress. They are now contesting against each other.

In Pataliputra, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav is contesting against Misa Bharti, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (JD) chief Lalu Prasad.

Apart from these two high-profile contests, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh is contesting from East Champaran.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey is contesting against senior RJD leader Jagadanand Singh.

In Arrah, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh is contesting.