App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Is BSP chief Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand her political successor?

Following EC's ban, Mayawati skipped the joint rally in Agra, going to polls on April 18. Her chair was filled by 24-year-old Akash, who delivered his first political speech

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The absence of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in poll campaigning was filled by her nephew Akash Anand in Agra on April 16.

The BSP supremo was banned by the Election Commission on April 15 for 48 hours for a "provocative" communal remark during a rally in Deoband.

Following EC’s order, Mayawati skipped the joint opposition alliance rally in Agra, which is going to the polls on April 18. Her chair was filled by 24-year-old Akash, who delivered his first political speech there, watched on by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh and BSP's SC Mishra.

Son of Mayawati's brother Anand, Akash had first gained attention on January 15, when he was seen standing behind Mayawati during her meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on her birthday.

related news

After this, he began appearing in public with her, but not as a speaker. He was also present on the dais at the joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Deoband on April 7. He has also been included in the list of BSP's star campaigners.

The face standing behind Mayawati has now come forward after EC’s ban on her. In his first speech, Akash urged the people to vote for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Also read | Battle rages between BJP, BSP over 'outsider' tag in Amroha

"People in such large numbers have come here on the appeal of my aunt for which I am thankful... My seniors are sitting on the dais but I am appearing before you for the first time and want to make an appeal... will you all listen to me?" he asked.

He appealed to the people to vote for candidates fielded by the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri and Mathura Lok Sabha seats, introducing them to the crowd.

For the latest news and live updates, follow our LIVE blog

Seeking their support, he said the victory of the alliance candidates will be a "proper reply" to the Election Commission, ending the brief address with the BSP's usual slogan of 'Jai Bhim... Jai Bharat".

After Akash’s speech, there is a buzz in the political gallery — is he the successor of Mayawati? Nothing can be said at this point, but most fingers point in that direction.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #BSP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins B ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

Hrithik Roshan is working up a sweat to get back in shape and it ain ...

This Poll is Battle Between Ram & Ravan, Godse & Gandhi, Sidhu Says on ...

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy Among TIME's List of ...

ICICI Bank Launches Insta Car, Two-wheeler Loans

As 3 Crucial Bengal Seats Go to Polls in Second Phase, Here's What's a ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer's Late Inclusion Can Affect Team Dynamics: ...

Lena Headey was Against Sex Scene Between Cersei and Euron in Game of ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Would Have Preferred 16-Man Squad: Shastri

Damaged in Blaze, Notre Dame Cathedral Will Remain Closed Up to 6 Year ...

Madhuri Dixit Stole the Show in These 8 Iconic Dance Numbers

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur to conte ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

Jet Airways may ground all operations temporarily as lenders refuse to ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.