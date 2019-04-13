App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls is a fight between Anil Ambani & ordinary people, thieves & honest people: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president said the 2019 election was also a fight between ideologies, where there is hatred, anger and divisive politics on the one hand and love, affection and brotherhood on the other.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 13 said the 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between Anil Ambani and ordinary people, thieves and honest people and false promises and the truth.

"This election is between Anil Ambani and the common citizens, five years of 'Anyay' (injustice) and NYAY (justice/minimum income scheme), thieves and honest people and false promises and truth," said Gandhi at a public rally here.

The Congress president said the 2019 election was also a fight between ideologies, where there is hatred, anger and divisive politics on the one hand and love, affection and brotherhood on the other.

He added that the fight is also about the "lie" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of depositing Rs 15 lakh into everyone's account and Rs 3.6 lakh into the accounts of women living below the poverty line as promised by the Congress.

Mocking the 'Chowkidar' (watchman) term coined by the PrimeMinister for himself, Gandhi sought to know whom did the watchman guard. "Have you ever seen a Chowkidar outside the house of a farmer, labourer and unemployed? Chowkidar is found outside the house of Anil Ambani.

This Chowkidar guarded 15 to 20 rich people," he said. "The prime minister had promised to give Rs 15 lakh into everyone's account but the murder accused Amit Shah called it a Jumla, which he said was spelt just like that," said Gandhi.

The Congress president said he would not like to be the Chowkidar, but the voice of the people. He accused the prime minister of jailing the farmers and not Anil Ambani for allegedly defaulting on loans. Gandhi said once his government comes to power in 2019, the NYAY scheme (minimum income guarantee scheme) would be implemented and added that women of economically weaker sections would get Rs 72,000 deposited in their accounts, benefiting five crore families.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

