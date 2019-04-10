Lok Sabha polls | How the states voted in 2014 — Part 4: East India

Arithmetic permutations and combinations are being calculated as India inches closer to the Lok Sabha elections. The country will head for polls in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. They are being challenged by the Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and other Opposition parties.

Multiple opinion surveys have predicted the possibility of a hung Parliament. They also predict that the BJP, which nearly swept northern India in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls will face heavy losses there. Therefore, to offset those losses, the saffron party is trying to make inroads into eastern, north-eastern and southern India.

The eastern region, comprising Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, has a total of 88 seats. The BJP had won just 13 of these Lok Sabha seats in 2014. Its allies had won two.

In Odisha and West Bengal, BJP won one and two seats respectively, leaving scope for a major expansion.

Here’s a look at how the eastern states voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls:

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the state, winning 34 out of the 42 seats there. TMC’s key rival then, the Left front and the Congress, won two seats each.

The BJP won two seats, Asansol and Darjeeling, up from one in 2009. The TMC’s tally also grew significantly. In 2009, it had won 19 seats. The biggest losers in the state were Left and the Congress, losing 13 and four seats, respectively.

Odisha

The state, which was also heading for simultaneous Assembly polls, was swept by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

BJD won 20 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining one was won by the BJP. BJP secured a vote share of 44.8 percent while the BJP secured 21.9 percent.

The Northeast

Assam: BJP won seven out of Assam’s 14 seats. Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won three seats each. One seat was won by an Independent candidate.

Arunachal Pradesh: The BJP and Congress won one seat each in the state.

Manipur: Congress, which was also governing the state then, won both seats there.

Meghalaya: National People’s Party (NPP) and the Congress won one seat each.

Mizoram: Congress won the lone seat.

Nagaland: Naga People’s Front (NFP) won the lone seat.

Tripura: Both Lok Sabha seats in the state were won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Sikkim: Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling’s Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won the lone seat there.