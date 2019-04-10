App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls | How the states voted in 2014 — Part 2: West India

The western state had witnessed a direct battle between the BJP and the Congress in a large number of seats

Nachiket Deuskar @PartTimeBowler
Whatsapp

Arithmetic permutations and combinations are being calculated as India inches closer to the Lok Sabha elections. The country will head for polls in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. They are being challenged by the Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and other Opposition parties.

Multiple opinion surveys have predicted the possibility of a hung Parliament. They also predict that the BJP, which nearly swept northern India in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, will face heavy losses there. Therefore, to offset those losses, the saffron party is trying to make inroads into eastern, northeastern and southern India.

Here’s a look at how the western states voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls:

Gujarat

The BJP had swept all of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Modi’s home state Gujarat. The party secured a vote share of 60.1 percent.

The Congress, despite not winning a single seat, managed to win 33.5 percent of the votes.

These 26 seats include Vadodara — one of the two constituencies Modi successfully contested from. However, he vacated this seat in favour of the Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Contesting in an alliance with long-time ally Shiv Sena and Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha, the BJP clinched 42 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Out of these, BJP and the Sena won 23 and 18 seats, respectively. Shetti’s party won one seat.

The then ruling alliance of Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faced a major defeat. Congress and NCP won just two and four seats, respectively.

In terms of vote share, Congress and NCP secured 18.3 and 16.1 percent, respectively. The BJP and Sena picked up 27.6 and 20.8 votes, respectively.

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Besides Gujarat, BJP also swept Rajasthan, winning all of the 25 seats there. In what was a one-on-one battle against the Congress, the saffron party secured 55.6 percent of the votes. Congress won 30.7 percent of the votes.

Also read | How the states voted in 2014 — Part 1: South India

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

BJP nearly swept Madhya Pradesh, winning 27 out of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies there. The only two seats it failed to win were Chhindwara and Guna. The seats were won by Congress’ Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia respectively.

In terms of vote share, BJP and Congress secured 54.8 percent and 35.4 percent of the votes.

Madhya Pradesh

Goa + Union Territories

The saffron party had performed well in Goa as well as the Union Territories of western India. BJP won both seats in Goa. It also won the Lok Sabha seats of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 03:43 pm

