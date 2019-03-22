App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls | Grand Alliance finally seals the deal in Bihar; RJD to contest 20 seats, Congress gets 9

Sharad Yadav had floated his own party in May last year after breaking off from the parent Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (right) with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)
The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) finally finalised their seat-sharing arrangement from Bihar with only weeks to go for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a media briefing, RJD Bihar chief Ram Chandra Purve said the RJD will contest 20 seats in the state, while the Congress will contest nine.

Bihar has a total of 40 parliamentary constituencies. The remaining 11 seats were given to the regional allies of the Grand Alliance:

# Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) – 3,

# Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) – 5,

# Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) – 3

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will be contesting from one seat on an RJD ticket.

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav will also be contesting on an RJD ticket, and will later merge his party after the general elections, RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha told mediapersons.

Sharad Yadav had floated his own party in May last year after breaking from the parent Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On the distribution of seats, RSLP general secretary Madhaw Anand told Moneycontrol, "We should say der aaye durust aaye [better late than never]. We have worked towards giving equal amount of respect to every member of the Grand Alliance. Every member has got a good share of seats within the alliance formation. This is a natural alliance of all the parties, where every party has been accorded equal respect."

"Our aim is to change the government at the centre, and in Bihar, and we are working towards that by the way of this alliance. We have announced candidates for the first phase, and we will announce the rest of the candidates soon," Anand added.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Atal Bihar Vajpayee #Bihar #General Election 2019 #Grand Alliance #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Tejashwi Yadav #Upendra Kushwaha

