Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Will not roll out NYAY scheme like GST at midnight with drama, will run pilot first: Rahul Gandhi in Haryana

Mar 29, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Rahul Gandhi: The Nyaya Scheme is not going to be rolled out like Gabbar Singh Tax at midnight with all that drama. We will run a pilot programme. We will identify the 20% poorest countries. And then, we will transfer funds to these accounts.
Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi says 'Main bhi Chowkidar'. I want to remind him that the chowkidaars of this nation are honest.
Rahul Gandhi: Wherever PM Modi goes, he talks about two India's. He boasts about Make in India and yet gives the order to make Rafale jets in France and puts Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani.
Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Yamunanagar, Haryana
Rahul Gandhi: There are people whose income is less than Rs. 12,000. We will find those people and put Rs 72,000 per annum in their account.
PM Modi had lied when he said that he will put 15 lakh rupees in the accounts of people. But, when I promise, I will deliver.
Amit Shah: Mamata Banerjee was leftred-faced when PM Modi conducted an Air Strike in Pakistan's Balakot. She doesn't care about eliminating terrorists or national security. All she cares about is her 'intruders' and her vote bank!
Amit Shah: PM Modi has worked so much for the poor – made toilets, pakka houses, gave affordable health services and electricity.
What has the chief minister of West Bengal done? She should tell people!
Amit Shah: Mamata Didi is spreading lies stating that refugees will be forced to leave India. Let me assure refugees belonging to Sikh, Budhhism and Hindu religions that they will not be removed and are safe here.
Amit Shah: Mamta Didi thinks that she can take support of the 'intruders'. However, I want to remind you that the Narendra Modi government will come and will bring the National Register of Citizens and kick out each and every 'intruder'.
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Alipurduar, West Bengal
Amit Shah: In the last elections, Mamata Didi did not let 37% voters to exercise their right. 80 BJP workers were killed in the state. But this time, I want to tell her to beware. Whatever happens, Trinamool Congress is going to lose this election.
Govt has taken measures to set up 'chowkidar' in space: PM Narendra Modi in Odisha
Launching his campaign in eastern India with a rally in Jeypore area of Odisha's Koraput district, the prime minister said the NDA government wouldn't have been able to do any development work in the country without the support of the people.
JUST IN | Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement for 40 Lok Sabha seats:
#Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest on 19 seats
#Congress on 9 seats
#Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on 5 seats
#Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on 3 seats
#Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) on 3 seats
#Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) on 1 seat
Out of Rs 6,500 crore accumulated under District Mineral Fund, Odisha govternmen has only spent Rs 1,000 crore for the poor tribals: PM Narendra Modi in Koratpur, Odisha
The Congress has nominated former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar from Bihar's Sasaram parliamentary constituencies.
PM Kisan Yojana is providing financial assistance to the farmers. However, Odisha govt hasn't provided us with the list of eligible farmers: PM Narendra Modi
Odisha government refused to be part of Ayushman Yojana and thus deprived the poor of their right for quality healthcare: PM Narendra Modi
In India, 1.5 lakh wellness centres are being built, mothers and infants are being vaccinated. However, people of Odisha aren't able to make the most of them: PM Narendra Modi
In Koraput, the country has seen such incidents that patients did not get treatment and also humiliated after death. Your 'chowkidar' is working day and night to change such arrangements: PM Narendra Modi in Koraput, Odisha
This is the right time to punish Congress and BJD who were given ample time in Odisha to develop the region. However, they have failed miserably: PM Narendra Modi in Koraput, Odisha
Odisha became a witness of a historic moment that showed the world India's capability. India can now keep an eye in the space, too: PM Narendra Modi in Koraput, Odisha
JUST IN | Congress new entrant Urmila Matondkar will contest from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency. Matondkar had joined the party after meeting Rahul Gandhi on March 27 and had later said that she was "here to stay"
TMC is the 'Trojan horse' of BJP in Opp camp: Surya Kanta Mishra
West Bengal CPI(M) secretary Surya Kanta Mishra has described Mamata Banerjee's TMC as the "Trojan horse of BJP" in the opposition camp and urged the people to vote for the strongest Congress or Left Front candidates to defeat the TMC and the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Bengal. (PTI)
Opinion | Will Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit become a mere photo-op?
Unless Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit includes a peep-in at the makeshift Ram temple, and a clear statement of Congress' intent, it will not help the Congress in attracting either Hindus or Muslims to its fold.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing on Friday an election rally in Telangana, where the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is on a high after last year's splendid victory in the Assembly polls.