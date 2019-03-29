App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 29, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Will not roll out NYAY scheme like GST at midnight with drama, will run pilot first: Rahul Gandhi in Haryana

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 29, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: The Nyaya Scheme is not going to be rolled out like Gabbar Singh Tax at midnight with all that drama. We will run a pilot programme. We will identify the 20% poorest countries. And then, we will transfer funds to these accounts.  

  • Mar 29, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi says 'Main bhi Chowkidar'. I want to remind him that the chowkidaars of this nation are honest. 

  • Mar 29, 02:42 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: Wherever PM Modi goes, he talks about two India's. He boasts about Make in India and yet gives the order to make Rafale jets in France and puts Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. 

    Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal. 

  • Mar 29, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Yamunanagar, Haryana

    Rahul Gandhi: There are people whose income is less than Rs. 12,000. We will find those people and put Rs 72,000 per annum in their account. 

    PM Modi had lied when he said that he will put 15 lakh rupees in the accounts of people. But, when I promise, I will deliver. 

  • Mar 29, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Mamata Banerjee was leftred-faced when PM Modi conducted an Air Strike in Pakistan's Balakot. She doesn't care about eliminating terrorists or national security. All she cares about is her 'intruders' and her vote bank!

  • Mar 29, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: PM Modi has worked so much for the poor – made toilets, pakka houses, gave affordable health services and electricity. 

    What has the chief minister of West Bengal done? She should tell people!

  • Mar 29, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Mamata Didi is spreading lies stating that refugees will be forced to leave India. Let me assure refugees belonging to Sikh, Budhhism and Hindu religions that they will not be removed and are safe here.

  • Mar 29, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Mamta Didi thinks that she can take support of the 'intruders'. However, I want to remind you that the Narendra Modi government will come and will bring the National Register of Citizens and kick out each and every 'intruder'.  

  • Mar 29, 02:21 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Alipurduar, West Bengal

    Amit Shah: In the last elections, Mamata Didi did not let 37% voters to exercise their right. 80 BJP workers were killed in the state. But this time, I want to tell her to beware. Whatever happens, Trinamool Congress is going to lose this election. 

  • Mar 29, 01:44 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 01:23 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 12:12 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement for 40 Lok Sabha seats: 
    #Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to contest on 19 seats
    #Congress on 9 seats
    #Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on 5 seats
    #Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on 3 seats 
    #Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) on 3 seats 
    #Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) on 1 seat

  • Mar 29, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Out of Rs 6,500 crore accumulated under District Mineral Fund, Odisha govternmen has only spent Rs 1,000 crore for the poor tribals: PM Narendra Modi in Koratpur, Odisha

  • Mar 29, 12:02 PM (IST)

    The Congress has nominated former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar from Bihar's Sasaram parliamentary constituencies.

  • Mar 29, 11:58 AM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 11:57 AM (IST)

    PM Kisan Yojana is providing financial assistance to the farmers. However, Odisha govt hasn't provided us with the list of eligible farmers: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Odisha government refused to be part of Ayushman Yojana and thus deprived the poor of their right for quality healthcare: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 11:56 AM (IST)

    In India, 1.5 lakh wellness centres are being built, mothers and infants are being vaccinated. However, people of Odisha aren't able to make the most of them: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 11:55 AM (IST)

    In Koraput, the country has seen such incidents that patients did not get treatment and also humiliated after death. Your 'chowkidar' is working day and night to change such arrangements: PM Narendra Modi in Koraput, Odisha

  • Mar 29, 11:51 AM (IST)

    This is the right time to punish Congress and BJD who were given ample time in Odisha to develop the region. However, they have failed miserably: PM Narendra Modi in Koraput, Odisha

  • Mar 29, 11:48 AM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 11:48 AM (IST)

    Odisha became a witness of a historic moment that showed the world India's capability. India can now keep an eye in the space, too: PM Narendra Modi in Koraput, Odisha

  • Mar 29, 11:05 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress new entrant Urmila Matondkar will contest from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency. Matondkar had joined the party after meeting Rahul Gandhi on March 27 and had later said that she was "here to stay"

  • Mar 29, 11:03 AM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 09:32 AM (IST)

    TMC is the 'Trojan horse' of BJP in Opp camp: Surya Kanta Mishra

    West Bengal CPI(M) secretary Surya Kanta Mishra has described Mamata Banerjee's TMC as the "Trojan horse of BJP" in the opposition camp and urged the people to vote for the strongest Congress or Left Front candidates to defeat the TMC and the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections in Bengal. (PTI)

  • Mar 29, 08:30 AM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 08:21 AM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 08:17 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing on Friday an election rally in Telangana, where the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is on a high after last year's splendid victory in the Assembly polls.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.