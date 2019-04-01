Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: UP Electoral Office seeks report on Adityanath's 'Modi ji ki sena' remarks

Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' urges, mother to contest from Saran

In fresh trouble for Lalu Prasad's RJD, his mercurial elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday urged his mother Rabri Devi to contest from Saran Lok Sabha seat in place of the father of his estranged wife and threatened to contest as an Independent if his request was not heeded.

The maverick MLA and former minister spoke while announcing the formation of a parallel outfit Lalu Rabri Morcha which he insisted was not separate from the RJD and pointed towards photographs of his parents besides younger brother Tejashwi Yadav who has in the recent past emerged as the party's de facto leader.

Saran is the seat of my father Laluji and mother Rabriji.

Click here to read more.