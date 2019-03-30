Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: 'Terrorism to corruption, Chowkidar PM Modi stands against it'

US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections

A top Republican lawmaker has urged the US trade agency to put on hold its decision to terminate preferential trade status granted to India till the general elections in the country are over.

US President Donald Trump this month informed the US Congress about his intent to terminate the designation of India as a beneficiary developing country under Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme that facilitates duty free import of certain products from underdeveloped countries to help grow their economies.

