Apr 03, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Supriya Sule, Mehbooba Mufti file nominations

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 03, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Saradha chit fund scam looted the people of Bengal: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Siliguri, West Bengal shortly. 

  • Apr 03, 01:24 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad today alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav were "agents" of the BJP, adding he will not contest from Varanasi if his candidature scuttled the Dalit movement.

    Read the full story here

  • Apr 03, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Congress' manifesto will be interpreted as being in favour of terrorists. They are demoralizing our forces. Congress wants to dilute the AFSPA. They want to remove the immunity that the law gives our forces: Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Apr 03, 12:41 PM (IST)

    Update: PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has filed her nomination from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

  • Apr 03, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Update: NCP's Supriya Sule has filed her nomination from Baramati, Maharashtra.

  • Apr 03, 11:11 AM (IST)

    PM Modi address at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh has concluded. He is expected to hold another rally at Siliguri, West Bengal shortly after noon.

  • Apr 03, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Just like them, their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto: PM Modi

  • Apr 03, 11:06 AM (IST)

    We never committed the sin of betraying farmers but we introduced mechanism from seed to market. Besides, we implemented PM KISAN scheme: PM Modi

  • Apr 03, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Our chowkidar is always ready to work for you. We did not promise building a toilet for every house. But, today we are. We never asked vote in the name of farmers and yet worked for them by introducing Kisan Yojana: PM Modi

  • Apr 03, 10:53 AM (IST)

    I don't launch a project and keep it hanging for years like others: PM Modi

  • Apr 03, 10:51 AM (IST)

    “It is with the support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh that we have been able to develop roads, national highways, railways and improve air connectivity in the state with the rest of the nation. It is the result of your strong trust on us,” PM Modi has said.

  • Apr 03, 10:50 AM (IST)

    On the one hand, you have people who insult your culture and on the other, you have a chowkidar who accepts your culture as his own: PM Modi

  • Apr 03, 10:49 AM (IST)

    One family had ruled for 60 years. But, they cannot claim that they fulfilled their promises. I can promise that I am ready for every challenge: PM Modi

  • Apr 03, 10:47 AM (IST)

    Speaking at a rally in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi has said: “Have you ever heard that I have gone on a vacation? Am I not working for you tirelessly?”

  • Apr 03, 10:46 AM (IST)

    I am yet to complete five years, so I can’t claim that I have done every work. However, I can definitely claim that I take challenges head on: PM Modi

  • Apr 03, 10:45 AM (IST)

    We have managed to bring electricity to every house in Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi

  • Apr 03, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Apr 03, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Update: Based on a complaint filed by Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the Election Commission has sought a response from Information & Broadcast ministry on a 24-hour channel 'NAMO TV'.

  • Apr 03, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Update: NDA’s Wayanad candidate Thushar Vellappally will be filing his nomination at 11.00 am today. He will take on Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 03, 09:46 AM (IST)

  • Apr 03, 08:10 AM (IST)

    A day after releasing the Congress manifesto, party president Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the Northeast. He will hold rallies at Kaliabor and Lakhimpur in Assam, and Dimapur in Nagaland.

  • Apr 03, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies today:

    10.00 am: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh
    12.30 pm: Siliguri, West Bengal
    03.30 pm: Brigade Ground, Kolkata, West Bengal
    06.30 pm: Gondia, Maharashtra

  • Apr 03, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Congress fields ex-rail min Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh, Preneer Kaur from Patiala

    The Congress has fielded former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur from Patiala.

    The party released a list 20 candidates -- six in Punjab, four in Gujarat, three in Jharkhand, two each in Odisha and Karnataka and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

  • Apr 03, 07:56 AM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 09:40 PM (IST)

  • Apr 02, 09:25 PM (IST)
