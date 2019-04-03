Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Supriya Sule files nomination from Maharashtra's Baramati

Live now
Apr 03, 2019
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: NCP's Supriya Sule has filed her nomination from Baramati, Maharashtra.
PM Modi address at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh has concluded. He is expected to hold another rally at Siliguri, West Bengal shortly after noon.
Just like them, their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto: PM Modi
We never committed the sin of betraying farmers but we introduced mechanism from seed to market. Besides, we implemented PM KISAN scheme: PM Modi
Our chowkidar is always ready to work for you. We did not promise building a toilet for every house. But, today we are. We never asked vote in the name of farmers and yet worked for them by introducing Kisan Yojana: PM Modi
I don't launch a project and keep it hanging for years like others: PM Modi
“It is with the support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh that we have been able to develop roads, national highways, railways and improve air connectivity in the state with the rest of the nation. It is the result of your strong trust on us,” PM Modi has said.
On the one hand, you have people who insult your culture and on the other, you have a chowkidar who accepts your culture as his own: PM Modi
One family had ruled for 60 years. But, they cannot claim that they fulfilled their promises. I can promise that I am ready for every challenge: PM Modi
Speaking at a rally in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi has said: “Have you ever heard that I have gone on a vacation? Am I not working for you tirelessly?”
I am yet to complete five years, so I can’t claim that I have done every work. However, I can definitely claim that I take challenges head on: PM Modi
We have managed to bring electricity to every house in Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.
Update: Based on a complaint filed by Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the Election Commission has sought a response from Information & Broadcast ministry on a 24-hour channel 'NAMO TV'.
Update: NDA’s Wayanad candidate Thushar Vellappally will be filing his nomination at 11.00 am today. He will take on Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Opinion | NDA has a slight edge over the grand alliance. Will it be enough?
The absence of the Left parties from the anti-BJP grand alliance means that votes in their pockets of influence will be divided, which will inevitably help the BJP.
A day after releasing the Congress manifesto, party president Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the Northeast. He will hold rallies at Kaliabor and Lakhimpur in Assam, and Dimapur in Nagaland.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies today:
10.00 am: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh
12.30 pm: Siliguri, West Bengal
03.30 pm: Brigade Ground, Kolkata, West Bengal
06.30 pm: Gondia, Maharashtra
Congress fields ex-rail min Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh, Preneer Kaur from Patiala
The Congress has fielded former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur from Patiala.
The party released a list 20 candidates -- six in Punjab, four in Gujarat, three in Jharkhand, two each in Odisha and Karnataka and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
PM Modi: Till 2014, there were bomb blasts in many cities of the country, innocent people were killed. What happened that all the terrorist outfits were battered after May 2014?
PM Modi addresses a rally in Gaya, Bihar.
PM Modi: There are two kinds of people who dislike the 'Chowkidar.' One - the 'Maha Milawat', and the second - those who sponsor terrorists.
PM Modi in Jamui: "The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The 'family' remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar.
Amit Shah: On behalf of PM Modi, I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that like previous five years of our govt, the next five years of our govt will be dedicated to the welfare of people like great MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Amit Shah: Our forces crossed the borders and destroyed terrorist's launch pads, avenging the killing of our bravehearts in Pulwama. We secured India by carrying out air strikes and on the other hand, Congress and DMK leaders want us to engage in peaceful talks with Pakistan.