Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination

Apr 04, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: BJP has named HS Patel as its candidate from Ahmedabad East constituency in Gujarat.
Update: Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad is likely to join the BJP soon and merge his party with saffron party, reports suggest. His son Praveen Nishad was elected as the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP on an SP ticket in the by-polls there earlier. Nishad Party had recently broken its ties with the Mahagathbandhan.
Rahul Gandhi is filing his nomination from Wayanad, Kerala.
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders of the party are set to hold a road show on their way to filing the nomination in Wayanad.
Updates: Congress has announced that Babubhai Katara and Sherkhan Pathan will contest from Dahod and Bharuch in Gujarat. Earlier, reports had suggested that senior party leader Ahmed Patel was likely to be fielded from Bharuch.
Updates: Hanuman Beniwal's RLP has reportedly joined hands with the BJP in Rajasthan. The party will contest from Nagaur.
Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Wayanad from Kozhikode to file his nomination there. He is expected to be accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Poll
India's rupee is expected to reverse recent gains and weaken over the coming year, hurt by monetary policy easing, but the outcome of the Lok Sabha election and is also likely to be key driver of its direction, a Reuters poll has found.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress President Rahul Gandhi: He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this.
Dubbing the Narendra Modi government as 'fascist', leaders of the DMK-led "Secular Progressive Front" in Tamil Nadu said the time has come to oust it to save the nation and the people.
Update: The Election Commission has seized Rs 377.51 crore cash, Rs 157 crore worth liquor, Rs 705 crore worth of drugs and Rs 312 crore worth precious metals till date.
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today; arrives in Kerala with Priyanka Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination around 11.30 am today.
According to a PTI report, AICC General Secteray and Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also arrived separately. She is expected to accompany him when he files his nomination.
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
Election Commission has sent notice to Yogi Adityanath over his remark on Indian Army as 'Modi sena', reports News18. The Commission has asked him to file a reply by April 5.
PM Modi: Our government is also building monuments across the country to project the contribution of our tribal heroes.
PM Modi: In tune with our policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, we have made an effort to empower the downtrodden, tribal, deprived, afflicted, exploited societies.
PM Modi: The NDA government has bought 15 times more pulses from Maharashtra than the Congress-NCP government.
PM Modi: Working in tune with the spirit to be your 'chowkidaar', the MSP of 22 crops including Paddy and Tur has been fixed to 1.5 times the input cost.
PM Modi: Frustrated by the infighting and the desperate attempts to keep their families/dynasty in power, the Mahamilaavati parties have started attacking me. They don't have a problem with my name. They have a problem with the work that I have done.
PM Modi: When our government is trying to punish the urban naxals who are instigating violence, the leaders of the Congress and the NCP stand with them.
Now, the Congress has openly declared that if any of the urban naxals are caught doing anti-country work, it will not be a case of sedition. The Congress has decided to remove the law relating to treason. Should the law for treason be diluted?
PM Modi addresses a rally in Gondia, Maharashtra
PM Modi: The Congress manifesto is a manifesto for Pakistan's conspiracies. It is a manifesto to break the morale of the brave soldiers of the country. It is a manifesto of the 'tukde tukde gang'.
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Hinting at her prime ministerial ambition, BSP chief Mayawati said on April 3 she would use the experience she has gained as UP chief minister to give the "best government" at the Centre "if we get an opportunity". She said she has been Uttar Pradesh chief minister four times.
"I have a lot of experience. I will use that experience at the Centre and work for people's welfare," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said at a press conference here.
