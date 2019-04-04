Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination

Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today; arrives in Kerala with Priyanka Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination around 11.30 am today.

According to a PTI report, AICC General Secteray and Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also arrived separately. She is expected to accompany him when he files his nomination.