Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Odisha, Bihar today

Good morning, readers! This blog continues to track latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. With less than 10 days to go for the first phase of voting, campaigning is in full swing.

Here are some of the key events to watch out for today:

> PM Modi will be addressing three rallies today

> Congress will be launching its poll manifesto

> Telangana CM KCR will continue his campaign in the state

> Notification for phase four of the Lok Sabha polls is expected to be issued today