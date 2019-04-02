App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 02, 2019 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Odisha, Bihar today

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 02, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This blog continues to track latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. With less than 10 days to go for the first phase of voting, campaigning is in full swing.

    Here are some of the key events to watch out for today:
    > PM Modi will be addressing three rallies today
    > Congress will be launching its poll manifesto
    > Telangana CM KCR will continue his campaign in the state
    > Notification for phase four of the Lok Sabha polls is expected to be issued today

  • Apr 01, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' urges, mother to contest from Saran

    In fresh trouble for Lalu Prasad's RJD, his mercurial elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday urged his mother Rabri Devi to contest from Saran Lok Sabha seat in place of the father of his estranged wife and threatened to contest as an Independent if his request was not heeded.

    The maverick MLA and former minister spoke while announcing the formation of a parallel outfit Lalu Rabri Morcha which he insisted was not separate from the RJD and pointed towards photographs of his parents besides younger brother Tejashwi Yadav who has in the recent past emerged as the party's de facto leader.

    Saran is the seat of my father Laluji and mother Rabriji.

    Click here to read more

  • Apr 01, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Wayanad has 90 percent literacy, it is a hardworking region... PM Modi should apologise to the nation because his statement is a corrupt practice under Sec 123 of Representation of People's Act: Congress' RS Surjewal 

  • Apr 01, 07:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi does not have any idea of geography, or history or the history of India's freedom struggle: Congress' RS Surjewal, during a press conference 

  • Apr 01, 07:07 PM (IST)
  • Apr 01, 06:56 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Rift in RJD as Tej Pratap Yadav floats separate party 

    Tej Pratap Yadav launches 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' in Patna, says, "We demand two Lok Sabha seats of Sheohar and Jehanabad."

  • Apr 01, 06:51 PM (IST)

    They want a 'majboor' government, we want to make a 'majboot' government for a 'majboot' country: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Abdullah family, Mufti family and people from Congress did not want the Panchayat polls to happen. But Panchayat polls did happen: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Sharad Pawar, who has been a defense minister and Maharashtra's Chief Minister, are you ready to turn the clock back to before 1953? Do you agree with this statement? I also want to ask former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Karnataka, do you want to be associated with such people or are you ready to severe ties with them?: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:44 PM (IST)

    West Bengal's 'didi' shouts a lot, now answer, do you agree with NC's demand? In the neighborhood, 'U-turn babu' should also answer: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:42 PM (IST)

    National Conference, which is a private company, has made a statement that Kashmir should have a separate PM, according to reports. Are you ready to accept this? NC is Congress' partner, they will have to answer, what is the reason that their ally dares to make such statements?: PM Modi  

  • Apr 01, 06:40 PM (IST)

    If the nation doesn't remain, how will elections happen? Enough is enough, Modi is not read to suffer anymore: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:39 PM (IST)

    India is not ready to suffer from even one attack. Now we know the solution, we can beat them on their own turf, inside their homes: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:38 PM (IST)

    On April 11, it's not just about parties, but the decision will be about whether India wants a country which is constantly attacked by bomb blasts or a safe India: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:35 PM (IST)

    In the past five years, progress is seen on one side of Musi river, the other side, however, is as it is: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:33 PM (IST)

    Those who are running the government in Telangana are not focused on your development, but to firm up their vote bank or their dynasties. They work only for that: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:32 PM (IST)

    In Secunderabad and Hyderabad, next-generation infrastructure is being developed: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:30 PM (IST)

    Our vision is that New India should become a job giver rather than a job seeker, we have worked towards that honestly: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:26 PM (IST)

    If the Army asked for a bullet proof jacket, the previous governments used to say we don't have enough money. We didn't impose any tax, still we have the money, how is that possible? The reason is because before there used to be a leakage, now Modi has stopped that: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:22 PM (IST)

    For the middle class, irrespective of whether it is padhai, kamai, dawai and mehngai (education, earning, medicine, inflation), the government has tried to help them at every step: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:20 PM (IST)

    In the past five years, if impossible has been made possible, it is because of citizens like you, who have stood firmly behind me. It wouldn't have been possible to take decisions in the interest of the nation without your support: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:15 PM (IST)

    There's membership in BJP, but the moment you join the party, we also establish a relationship: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 06:14 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Secunderabad, Telangana

  • Apr 01, 06:07 PM (IST)

    BJP reaction on Facebook's claim of removing over 600 pages 'linked to the INC':  A historic thing has happened... on the same day, interestingly, Pakistan's ISI accounts have also been blocked which was also peddling fake news. This shows what is happening on both the sides of the border and how fake news is being used to discredit PM Modi. Congress party is so desperate that it is using fake news to influence people, Ravi Shankar Prasad said. 

  • Apr 01, 05:49 PM (IST)

    Narendra Modi has myopic vision, sees India as Hindu and non-Hindu: Sitaram Yechury 

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that PM Modi sees India as "Hindus and non-Hindus" while "I see India as all Indians belong to all of us". 

    "Modi has a myopic vision of India. He only sees Hindu India and no other India. That is his philosophy, that's what we need to reject. If the Republic and Constitution and secular values are to be protected, Narendra Modi and his party have to be defeated," Yechury said, News18 has reported.  

  • Apr 01, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: The TRS is hand in glove with the BJP. A vote to the TRS means a vote to the BJP. A vote to the Congress is a vote against Narendra Modi

  • Apr 01, 05:22 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: We are fighting an ideology. We are fighting the divisive politics of Narendra Modi. We all know what he did to the likes of Rohith Vemula.

  • Apr 01, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi:  We will identify each and every poor family and transfer the amount in their bank accounts. If you vote for the Congress, we will roll out the NYAY yojana. Besides, we will also bring 33% reservations in parliament and Vidhan Sabhas.

  • Apr 01, 05:17 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.