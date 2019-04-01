App
Apr 01, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: PM Modi to hold rallies in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 01, 10:11 AM (IST)

    Media reports are now suggesting that the Congress-led UDF in Kerala are asking the Left to withdraw its candidate from the Wayanad constituency. Remember, Congress had announced yesterday that its president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from that constituency as his second seat.

    Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad as second seat; here's why

    The move had been criticised by the Left and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Read more about that here.

  • Apr 01, 10:07 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies today:

    11.30 am: Wardha, Maharashtra
    02.45 pm: Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh
    05:10 pm: Secunderabad, Telangana

  • Apr 01, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Talking about no formation of a ‘grand alliance’, N Chandrababu Naidu told ANI: “They may have some political compulsions. Ultimately, people are very clear, they are all anti-Narendra Modi, anti-BJP.”

  • Apr 01, 07:26 AM (IST)

    YS Jaganmohan Reddy played dirty politics, people with us: N Chandrababu Naidu

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said that YS Jaganmohan Reddy “played dirty politics.”

    “People are with us. We have done so many things in spite of so many problems. We had bifurcation problems, special status was not given, still we were able to do extremely well. Election will be one-sided,” Naidu said.

  • Mar 31, 08:32 PM (IST)

    Rafale was being whipped up for false propaganda, says Nirmala Sitharaman 

  • Mar 31, 08:31 PM (IST)

    Pakistan is a habitual law-breaker, uses non-state actors: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 

  • Mar 31, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Update: I urge all Congress workers to support the JD(S) wholeheartedly, and I ask the JD(S) workers to help Congress workers, says Rahul Gandhi at a joint Congress-JD(S) rally on the outskirts of Bengaluru. 

  • Mar 31, 07:28 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 07:12 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 06:50 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 06:29 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 06:28 PM (IST)

    Those who are making promises, check their track record. They repeat the same things, but don't do anything. The responsibility of the first-time voter is to recognise such people: PM Modi, referring to Congress' NYAY scheme. 

  • Mar 31, 06:19 PM (IST)

    Odisha will surprise India, it will become second Tripura: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 06:17 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 06:17 PM (IST)

    Our scheme is DBT, Direct Benefit Transfer, their scheme was also DBT, which is Direct Bichaolia (Middlemen) Transfer: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 06:08 PM (IST)

    The answer to these lies is to respond with truth: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Congress' lies are seasonal... their lies are created and changed according to seasons: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Mission Shakti has nothing to do with elections... what we have achieved is unique... Only three other nations had this capability to do this before: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:54 PM (IST)

    PM Modi takes a dig at P Chidambaram, says that before 2014, he had said during a budget speech that India should be proud that India is World's 11th largest economy. Today we are on number 6, but I did not beat my drumbeat: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:46 PM (IST)

    PM Modi, in a dig at fugitive Vijay Mallya: Some people are complaining that the jails in India are bad hence they don't want to return... should I give them better jails than the one where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned? 

  • Mar 31, 05:42 PM (IST)

    Those who have looted this nation, will have to pay back every penny: PM Modi

  • Mar 31, 05:39 PM (IST)
  • Mar 31, 05:38 PM (IST)

    It is unfortunate that those who are busy abusing Modi are helping Pakistan through their statements: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:37 PM (IST)

    The election is not my priority, nation is: PM Modi

  • Mar 31, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Terrorists struck in Mumbai, Uri... our soldiers are fighting every day with courage and valor. But till when this go on? That was when I decided that we should strike the place from where it is being controlled: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:33 PM (IST)

    The reason why India's voice is heard in the world is not because of Modi, but because of a full majority government: PM Modi 

  • Mar 31, 05:31 PM (IST)

    If Modi would have thought about his political future, then he wouldn't have been 'Modi': PM Modi on a question about his decision to carry out the Balakot air strike. 

