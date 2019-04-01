App
Apr 01, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Only Congress fighting against BJP, TRS isn’t: Rahul Gandhi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 01, 01:57 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah has attacked Naveen Patnaik and the BJD

    “Even after being the chief minister for 19 years, Naveen Patnaik cannot even speak Odia without reading from a paper,” Shah said.

    “The people of Odisha have to take two decisions — first, you have to root out the BJD government. And secondly, you have to make sure that so many lotus blooms in Odisha that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again,” he added.

  • Apr 01, 01:54 PM (IST)
  • Apr 01, 01:47 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

  • Apr 01, 01:41 PM (IST)

    BSP announces 6 candidates for Uttar Pradesh:

    Akbarpur: Nisha Sachan
    Farukhabad: Manoj Agarwal
    Hamirpur: Dileep Kumar Singh
    Jalaun: Pankaj Singh
    Mishrikh: Nilu Satyarthi
    Shahjahanpur: Amar Chandra Jauhar

  • Apr 01, 01:37 PM (IST)

    In this picture: EVM-VVPAT team Kargil at Hamboting La Pass (4,024) meters above sea level on the way to Batalik Sector for awareness camps. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)

  • Apr 01, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Update: Mulayam Singh Yadav has filed his nomination from Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Apr 01, 01:15 PM (IST)
  • Apr 01, 01:11 PM (IST)

    “When you vote for TRS, you are voting for Narendra Modi and the RSS-BJP. Don’t waste your vote,” says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana’s Zaheerabad.

  • Apr 01, 01:10 PM (IST)

    We have mentioned it in the manifesto that the youth of this nation will not require any approval for the first three years after setting up a business. We want to help you: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 01, 01:07 PM (IST)

    Narendra Modi criticises me in Parliament, not the TRS: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 01, 01:05 PM (IST)

    “The goal is to remove PM Modi and BJP and only Congress party is fighting this battle,” Rahul Gandhi has said.

  • Apr 01, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Six percent of the GDP will be invested in education. We will build new schools, colleges and institutions. We will build new hospitals. We will end hate and bring the nation together. We have to end poverty, not the poor. Narendra Modi ends the poor, not poverty: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 01, 01:03 PM (IST)

    “Your chief minister (K Chandrashekar Rao) supports them (BJP) in the Parliament. Your chief minister supports note ban, GST. The remote control is in Narendra Modi’s hand. Did you chief minister raise the Rafale deal issue? Did he ever say ‘Chowkidar chor hai’?” Rahul Gandhi has said in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

  • Apr 01, 12:59 PM (IST)
  • Apr 01, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Gandhi has attacked PM Modi over demonetisation saying it affected small businesses and did not achieve the set goal.

  • Apr 01, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is talking about the minimum income guarantee scheme called ‘NYAY’ that the party is set to promise in its election manifesto. He has also attacked PM Modi over the issue of job creation citing the NSSO report on employment.

  • Apr 01, 12:52 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

  • Apr 01, 12:32 PM (IST)

    PM Modi's address in Wardha, Maharashtra has concluded. His next rally today will be at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

  • Apr 01, 12:27 PM (IST)

    “Whether it is tackling terror or overcoming Naxal violence, our government has taken stringent steps. With the government's efforts, the scope of Naxal-affected areas in the country is also steadily decreasing,” PM Modi has said in Wardha, Maharashtra.

  • Apr 01, 12:24 PM (IST)

    Accusing the Congress and NCP of playing vote-bank politics, PM Modi has raked up Mumbai’s Azad Maidan riots.

    The riots, on August 11, 2012, had led to non-fatal injuries to 54, including 45 police personnel.

  • Apr 01, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Congress and other parties ask for proof of the airstrikes. The whole world is in favour of India but the Congress and its partners are speaking in favour of Pakistan. But, the ‘milawat (adulteration)’ of the Congress and the NCP is also doing the job of insulting our sons and their sacrifices. When our brave soldiers crossed the border and killed the terrorists in the house, they started asking for evidence: PM Modi

  • Apr 01, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Despite being a farmer himself, Sharad Pawar forgot the farmers, forgot their concerns: PM Modi in Wardha, Maharashtra

  • Apr 01, 12:17 PM (IST)

    We are determined to resolve the water shortage in this region. I assure you we will complete the work as soon as possible: PM Modi

  • Apr 01, 12:15 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has taken a jibe at NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar over a controversial comment he had made in 2013.

    Commenting on the shortage of electricity, Ajit Pawar had said: 'If “there is no water in the dam, do we urinate in it?'

    Ajit Pawar had later apologised for the remark.

  • Apr 01, 12:11 PM (IST)

    The Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra is like Kumbhakarna. Whenever they are in power, they sleep for six-six months each: PM Modi

  • Apr 01, 12:10 PM (IST)

    The party is slipping away from his (Pawar’s) hands. Pawar sahab’s nephew is slowly taking over the party. That’s why NCP is having a difficulty distributing election tickets: PM Modi

  • Apr 01, 12:09 PM (IST)

    There was a time he (Pawar) who used to think he can become the prime minister. In fact, he had announced he would contest. Now, he wants to stay in the Rajya Sabha. Even Sharad Pawar knows which way the wind is blowing: PM Modi

  • Apr 01, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Congress has been insulting the chowkidars. When I become the chowkidar of toilets, I also become the chowkidar of all mothers and sisters of this country: PM Modi

  • Apr 01, 12:06 PM (IST)
