Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Only Congress fighting against BJP, TRS isn’t: Rahul Gandhi

Amit Shah has attacked Naveen Patnaik and the BJD

“Even after being the chief minister for 19 years, Naveen Patnaik cannot even speak Odia without reading from a paper,” Shah said.

“The people of Odisha have to take two decisions — first, you have to root out the BJD government. And secondly, you have to make sure that so many lotus blooms in Odisha that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again,” he added.