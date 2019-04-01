Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE | Only Congress fighting against BJP, TRS isn’t: Rahul Gandhi

Live now
Apr 01, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Amit Shah has attacked Naveen Patnaik and the BJD
“Even after being the chief minister for 19 years, Naveen Patnaik cannot even speak Odia without reading from a paper,” Shah said.
“The people of Odisha have to take two decisions — first, you have to root out the BJD government. And secondly, you have to make sure that so many lotus blooms in Odisha that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again,” he added.
Update: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
BSP announces 6 candidates for Uttar Pradesh:
Akbarpur: Nisha Sachan
Farukhabad: Manoj Agarwal
Hamirpur: Dileep Kumar Singh
Jalaun: Pankaj Singh
Mishrikh: Nilu Satyarthi
Shahjahanpur: Amar Chandra Jauhar
In this picture: EVM-VVPAT team Kargil at Hamboting La Pass (4,024) meters above sea level on the way to Batalik Sector for awareness camps. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
Update: Mulayam Singh Yadav has filed his nomination from Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
“When you vote for TRS, you are voting for Narendra Modi and the RSS-BJP. Don’t waste your vote,” says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana’s Zaheerabad.
We have mentioned it in the manifesto that the youth of this nation will not require any approval for the first three years after setting up a business. We want to help you: Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi criticises me in Parliament, not the TRS: Rahul Gandhi
“The goal is to remove PM Modi and BJP and only Congress party is fighting this battle,” Rahul Gandhi has said.
Six percent of the GDP will be invested in education. We will build new schools, colleges and institutions. We will build new hospitals. We will end hate and bring the nation together. We have to end poverty, not the poor. Narendra Modi ends the poor, not poverty: Rahul Gandhi
“Your chief minister (K Chandrashekar Rao) supports them (BJP) in the Parliament. Your chief minister supports note ban, GST. The remote control is in Narendra Modi’s hand. Did you chief minister raise the Rafale deal issue? Did he ever say ‘Chowkidar chor hai’?” Rahul Gandhi has said in Zaheerabad, Telangana.
Gandhi has attacked PM Modi over demonetisation saying it affected small businesses and did not achieve the set goal.
Rahul Gandhi is talking about the minimum income guarantee scheme called ‘NYAY’ that the party is set to promise in its election manifesto. He has also attacked PM Modi over the issue of job creation citing the NSSO report on employment.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Zaheerabad, Telangana.
PM Modi's address in Wardha, Maharashtra has concluded. His next rally today will be at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.
“Whether it is tackling terror or overcoming Naxal violence, our government has taken stringent steps. With the government's efforts, the scope of Naxal-affected areas in the country is also steadily decreasing,” PM Modi has said in Wardha, Maharashtra.
Accusing the Congress and NCP of playing vote-bank politics, PM Modi has raked up Mumbai’s Azad Maidan riots.
Congress and other parties ask for proof of the airstrikes. The whole world is in favour of India but the Congress and its partners are speaking in favour of Pakistan. But, the ‘milawat (adulteration)’ of the Congress and the NCP is also doing the job of insulting our sons and their sacrifices. When our brave soldiers crossed the border and killed the terrorists in the house, they started asking for evidence: PM Modi
Despite being a farmer himself, Sharad Pawar forgot the farmers, forgot their concerns: PM Modi in Wardha, Maharashtra
We are determined to resolve the water shortage in this region. I assure you we will complete the work as soon as possible: PM Modi
PM Modi has taken a jibe at NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar over a controversial comment he had made in 2013.
Commenting on the shortage of electricity, Ajit Pawar had said: 'If “there is no water in the dam, do we urinate in it?'
Ajit Pawar had later apologised for the remark.
The Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra is like Kumbhakarna. Whenever they are in power, they sleep for six-six months each: PM Modi
The party is slipping away from his (Pawar’s) hands. Pawar sahab’s nephew is slowly taking over the party. That’s why NCP is having a difficulty distributing election tickets: PM Modi
There was a time he (Pawar) who used to think he can become the prime minister. In fact, he had announced he would contest. Now, he wants to stay in the Rajya Sabha. Even Sharad Pawar knows which way the wind is blowing: PM Modi
Congress has been insulting the chowkidars. When I become the chowkidar of toilets, I also become the chowkidar of all mothers and sisters of this country: PM Modi