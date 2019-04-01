Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Mahagathbandhan will make 'majboor' government; BJP stands for 'majboot' govt, says PM Modi at rally

Live now
Apr 01, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rift in RJD as Tej Pratap Yadav floats separate party
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Wayanad has 90 percent literacy, it is a hardworking region... PM Modi should apologise to the nation because his statement is a corrupt practice under Sec 123 of Representation of People's Act: Congress' RS Surjewal
PM Modi does not have any idea of geography, or history or the history of India's freedom struggle: Congress' RS Surjewal, during a press conference
Rift in RJD as Tej Pratap Yadav floats separate party
Tej Pratap Yadav launches 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' in Patna, says, "We demand two Lok Sabha seats of Sheohar and Jehanabad."
They want a 'majboor' government, we want to make a 'majboot' government for a 'majboot' country: PM Modi
Abdullah family, Mufti family and people from Congress did not want the Panchayat polls to happen. But Panchayat polls did happen: PM Modi
Sharad Pawar, who has been a defense minister and Maharashtra's Chief Minister, are you ready to turn the clock back to before 1953? Do you agree with this statement? I also want to ask former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Karnataka, do you want to be associated with such people or are you ready to severe ties with them?: PM Modi
West Bengal's 'didi' shouts a lot, now answer, do you agree with NC's demand? In the neighborhood, 'U-turn babu' should also answer: PM Modi
National Conference, which is a private company, has made a statement that Kashmir should have a separate PM, according to reports. Are you ready to accept this? NC is Congress' partner, they will have to answer, what is the reason that their ally dares to make such statements?: PM Modi
If the nation doesn't remain, how will elections happen? Enough is enough, Modi is not read to suffer anymore: PM Modi
India is not ready to suffer from even one attack. Now we know the solution, we can beat them on their own turf, inside their homes: PM Modi
On April 11, it's not just about parties, but the decision will be about whether India wants a country which is constantly attacked by bomb blasts or a safe India: PM Modi
In the past five years, progress is seen on one side of Musi river, the other side, however, is as it is: PM Modi
Those who are running the government in Telangana are not focused on your development, but to firm up their vote bank or their dynasties. They work only for that: PM Modi
In Secunderabad and Hyderabad, next-generation infrastructure is being developed: PM Modi
Our vision is that New India should become a job giver rather than a job seeker, we have worked towards that honestly: PM Modi
If the Army asked for a bullet proof jacket, the previous governments used to say we don't have enough money. We didn't impose any tax, still we have the money, how is that possible? The reason is because before there used to be a leakage, now Modi has stopped that: PM Modi
For the middle class, irrespective of whether it is padhai, kamai, dawai and mehngai (education, earning, medicine, inflation), the government has tried to help them at every step: PM Modi
In the past five years, if impossible has been made possible, it is because of citizens like you, who have stood firmly behind me. It wouldn't have been possible to take decisions in the interest of the nation without your support: PM Modi
There's membership in BJP, but the moment you join the party, we also establish a relationship: PM Modi
Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Secunderabad, Telangana
BJP reaction on Facebook's claim of removing over 600 pages 'linked to the INC': A historic thing has happened... on the same day, interestingly, Pakistan's ISI accounts have also been blocked which was also peddling fake news. This shows what is happening on both the sides of the border and how fake news is being used to discredit PM Modi. Congress party is so desperate that it is using fake news to influence people, Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
Narendra Modi has myopic vision, sees India as Hindu and non-Hindu: Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that PM Modi sees India as "Hindus and non-Hindus" while "I see India as all Indians belong to all of us".
"Modi has a myopic vision of India. He only sees Hindu India and no other India. That is his philosophy, that's what we need to reject. If the Republic and Constitution and secular values are to be protected, Narendra Modi and his party have to be defeated," Yechury said, News18 has reported.
Rahul Gandhi: The TRS is hand in glove with the BJP. A vote to the TRS means a vote to the BJP. A vote to the Congress is a vote against Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi: We are fighting an ideology. We are fighting the divisive politics of Narendra Modi. We all know what he did to the likes of Rohith Vemula.
Rahul Gandhi: We will identify each and every poor family and transfer the amount in their bank accounts. If you vote for the Congress, we will roll out the NYAY yojana. Besides, we will also bring 33% reservations in parliament and Vidhan Sabhas.
Rahul Gandhi: Six months ago, I spoke to the veteran economists of the Congress party. We do not waste the time of the citizens. We do not engage in lies, like Mr Modi who had promised Rs 15 lakh in every bank account.
I asked the Congress think tank to give me a number – how much money can be put in the accounts of the poor without impeding the economy of the nation.
Rahul Gandhi: I want to tell them that the Congress party is listening to them. We are listening o their concerns. We have identified the lies of the prime minister.