Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: It is shameful that Congress and its think-tank termed Hindus as terrorists, says PM Modi in Gaya, Bihar

Apr 02, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
PM Modi: Till 2014, there were bomb blasts in many cities of the country, innocent people were killed. What happened that all the terrorist outfits were battered after May 2014?
PM Modi addresses a rally in Gaya, Bihar.
PM Modi: There are two kinds of people who dislike the 'Chowkidar.' One - the 'Maha Milawat', and the second - those who sponsor terrorists.
PM Modi in Jamui: "The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The 'family' remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar.
Amit Shah: On behalf of PM Modi, I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that like previous five years of our govt, the next five years of our govt will be dedicated to the welfare of people like great MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Amit Shah: Our forces crossed the borders and destroyed terrorist's launch pads, avenging the killing of our bravehearts in Pulwama. We secured India by carrying out air strikes and on the other hand, Congress and DMK leaders want us to engage in peaceful talks with Pakistan.
BJP chief Amit Shah: Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for Kashmir. I'd like to ask Congress what they want to achieve by diluting AFSPA. How can there be two Prime Ministers in one country? Is Kashmir not an integral part of India? Congress should clarify their stand on this.
PM Modi in Jamui: "Governance goes into reverse gear when the Congress and its allies are in power. Terrorism, prices, violence, corruption, black money rise when Congress is in power; the country's prosperity, its credibility, the morale of the armed forces, respect for honesty decline."
Congress sets ambitious goals, but these are achievable goals with wise and competent government: P Chidambaram
I concede that the manifesto is unimplementable by a BJP government: P Chidambaram
In 2004, when the manifesto of Congress was released, the same questions were raised by those who write blogs these days about NREGA... But NREGA was implemented: Jairam Ramesh
We are confident that when this manifesto will be implemented, India will be stronger and our economy will be stronger and polity will be stronger and poverty will be considerably reduced at the end of five years: P Chidambaram
Update: Congress' P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and RS Surjewala addressing media.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while listing out 'significant achievements' of her government: We had announced a Tax Settlement Dispute Scheme last year. Nearly 29,000 cases have been settled by 31st March, 2019 with a revenue collection of nearly Rs.754 Crore.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while listing out 'significant achievements' of her government: Capital Expenditure leading to creation of infrastructure & social assets increased more than 11 times from Rs.2,225.75 Cr in 2010-11 to Rs.25,287.20 Cr in 2018-19. State’s Own Tax Revenue increased by 3 times from Rs.21,128.74 Cr in 2010-11 to Rs.62,746.58 Crore in 2018-19
These promises are made out of ignorance: Arun Jaitley
Such schemes are proposed only when they know that they won't get the opportunity to implement them: Arun Jaitley
NYAY will be a joint scheme of the Center of the states, which wasn't mentioned before. They only have five states anyway: Arun Jaitley
In their chapter on J&K, there is no mention of Kashmiri Pandits. Their secularism has no place to shed a tear for Kashmiri Pandits: Arun Jaitley
Those people who lay down their life for the country, you (Congress) want them to be prosecuted at the behest of terrorists or their friends. Ingratitude is the biggest sin that a political party can commit, and Congress has committed that sin: Arun Jaitley
Sedition won't be a criminal act now according to the manifesto. The party that makes such promises, is not worthy of even one vote: Arun Jaitley
Some of the ideas are positively dangerous, they are an agenda for the Balkanisation of India. Even though there was a drafting committee, but it appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress president's friends in the 'tukde tukde gang': Union minister Arun Jaitley, while addressing the press.
Update: Priyanka Gandhi to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad for the Congress president's nomination, News18 has reported.
Update: "I welcome the Congress manifesto, I am happy that Congress has included all this in their manifesto. Our work is for democracy, no one can capture that idea," says Mehbooba Mufti.
Congress just released their manifesto and said that they will reduce the powers of AFSPA... I want to ask the Congress president, what message are you giving when your ally calls for two Prime Ministers in the country? What is the message being given out by the Congress?: Amit Shah
The Prime Minister has made Nirmala Sitharaman, from Tamil Nadu, the Defense Minister of India. PM Modi has tried to represent South India in every way: Amit Shah