you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 02, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: It is shameful that Congress and its think-tank termed Hindus as terrorists, says PM Modi in Gaya, Bihar

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 02, 08:17 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 08:13 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Till 2014, there were bomb blasts in many cities of the country, innocent people were killed. What happened that all the terrorist outfits were battered after May 2014?

  • Apr 02, 08:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi addresses a rally in Gaya, Bihar.

    PM Modi: There are two kinds of people who dislike the 'Chowkidar.' One - the 'Maha Milawat', and the second - those who sponsor terrorists.

  • Apr 02, 05:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Jamui: "The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The 'family' remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar.

  • Apr 02, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: On behalf of PM Modi, I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that like previous five years of our govt, the next five years of our govt will be dedicated to the welfare of people like great MGR and Jayalalithaa.

  • Apr 02, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Our forces crossed the borders and destroyed terrorist's launch pads, avenging the killing of our bravehearts in Pulwama. We secured India by carrying out air strikes and on the other hand, Congress and DMK leaders want us to engage in peaceful talks with Pakistan.

  • Apr 02, 05:30 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah: Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for Kashmir. I'd like to ask Congress what they want to achieve by diluting AFSPA. How can there be two Prime Ministers in one country? Is Kashmir not an integral part of India? Congress should clarify their stand on this.

  • Apr 02, 05:29 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Jamui: "Governance goes into reverse gear when the Congress and its allies are in power. Terrorism, prices, violence, corruption, black money rise when Congress is in power; the country's prosperity, its credibility, the morale of the armed forces, respect for honesty decline."

  • Apr 02, 05:10 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 04:37 PM (IST)

    Congress sets ambitious goals, but these are achievable goals with wise and competent government: P Chidambaram

  • Apr 02, 04:34 PM (IST)

    I concede that the manifesto is unimplementable by a BJP government: P Chidambaram 

  • Apr 02, 04:32 PM (IST)

    In 2004, when the manifesto of Congress was released, the same questions were raised by those who write blogs these days about NREGA... But NREGA was implemented: Jairam Ramesh 

  • Apr 02, 04:29 PM (IST)

    We are confident that when this manifesto will be implemented, India will be stronger and our economy will be stronger and polity will be stronger and poverty will be considerably reduced at the end of five years: P Chidambaram 

  • Apr 02, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress' P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and RS Surjewala addressing media. 

  • Apr 02, 04:21 PM (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while listing out 'significant achievements' of her government: We had announced a Tax Settlement Dispute Scheme last year. Nearly 29,000 cases have been settled by 31st March, 2019 with a revenue collection of nearly Rs.754 Crore.

  • Apr 02, 04:19 PM (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while listing out 'significant achievements' of her government: Capital Expenditure leading to creation of infrastructure & social assets increased more than 11 times from Rs.2,225.75 Cr in 2010-11 to Rs.25,287.20 Cr in 2018-19. State’s Own Tax Revenue increased by 3 times from Rs.21,128.74 Cr in 2010-11 to Rs.62,746.58 Crore in 2018-19

  • Apr 02, 04:16 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 04:16 PM (IST)

    These promises are made out of ignorance: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 02, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Such schemes are proposed only when they know that they won't get the opportunity to implement them: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 02, 04:12 PM (IST)

    NYAY will be a joint scheme of the Center of the states, which wasn't mentioned before. They only have five states anyway: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 02, 04:07 PM (IST)

    In their chapter on J&K, there is no mention of Kashmiri Pandits. Their secularism has no place to shed a tear for Kashmiri Pandits: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 02, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Those people who lay down their life for the country, you (Congress) want them to be prosecuted at the behest of terrorists or their friends. Ingratitude is the biggest sin that a political party can commit, and Congress has committed that sin: Arun Jaitley  

  • Apr 02, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Sedition won't be a criminal act now according to the manifesto. The party that makes such promises, is not worthy of even one vote: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 02, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Some of the ideas are positively dangerous, they are an agenda for the Balkanisation of India. Even though there was a drafting committee, but it appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress president's friends in the 'tukde tukde gang': Union minister Arun Jaitley, while addressing the press. 

  • Apr 02, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Update: Priyanka Gandhi to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad for the Congress president's nomination, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 02, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Update: "I welcome the Congress manifesto, I am happy that Congress has included all this in their manifesto. Our work is for democracy, no one can capture that idea," says Mehbooba Mufti. 

  • Apr 02, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Congress just released their manifesto and said that they will reduce the powers of AFSPA... I want to ask the Congress president, what message are you giving when your ally calls for two Prime Ministers in the country? What is the message being given out by the Congress?: Amit Shah 

  • Apr 02, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 03:07 PM (IST)

    The Prime Minister has made Nirmala Sitharaman, from Tamil Nadu, the Defense Minister of India. PM Modi has tried to represent South India in every way: Amit Shah 

  • Apr 02, 03:05 PM (IST)
