Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: If we win, we will give 33% quota to women in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi at Telangana rally

Narendra Modi has myopic vision, sees India as Hindu and non-Hindu: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that PM Modi sees India as "Hindus and non-Hindus" while "I see India as all Indians belong to all of us".

"Modi has a myopic vision of India. He only sees Hindu India and no other India. That is his philosophy, that's what we need to reject. If the Republic and Constitution and secular values are to be protected, Narendra Modi and his party have to be defeated," Yechury said, News18 has reported.