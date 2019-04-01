Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: If we win, we will give 33% quota to women in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi at Telangana rally

Live now
Apr 01, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
BJP reaction on Facebook's claim of removing over 600 pages 'linked to the INC': A historic thing has happened... on the same day, interestingly, Pakistan's ISI accounts have also been blocked which was also peddling fake news. This shows what is happening on both the sides of the border and how fake news is being used to discredit PM Modi. Congress party is so desperate that it is using fake news to influence people, Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
Narendra Modi has myopic vision, sees India as Hindu and non-Hindu: Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that PM Modi sees India as "Hindus and non-Hindus" while "I see India as all Indians belong to all of us".
"Modi has a myopic vision of India. He only sees Hindu India and no other India. That is his philosophy, that's what we need to reject. If the Republic and Constitution and secular values are to be protected, Narendra Modi and his party have to be defeated," Yechury said, News18 has reported.
Rahul Gandhi: The TRS is hand in glove with the BJP. A vote to the TRS means a vote to the BJP. A vote to the Congress is a vote against Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi: We are fighting an ideology. We are fighting the divisive politics of Narendra Modi. We all know what he did to the likes of Rohith Vemula.
Rahul Gandhi: We will identify each and every poor family and transfer the amount in their bank accounts. If you vote for the Congress, we will roll out the NYAY yojana. Besides, we will also bring 33% reservations in parliament and Vidhan Sabhas.
Rahul Gandhi: Six months ago, I spoke to the veteran economists of the Congress party. We do not waste the time of the citizens. We do not engage in lies, like Mr Modi who had promised Rs 15 lakh in every bank account.
I asked the Congress think tank to give me a number – how much money can be put in the accounts of the poor without impeding the economy of the nation.
Rahul Gandhi: I want to tell them that the Congress party is listening to them. We are listening o their concerns. We have identified the lies of the prime minister.
Rahul Gandhi: The poor reads that Narendra Modi has waived off loans worth Rs. 3.5 lakh crore. And the citizens of India ask, whether we will ever get justice?
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Huzurnagar in Telangana
Rahul Gandhi: For the last five years, Narendra Modi has been the prime minister of India. And every day this country reads in the newspaper, that Modi has given money to some big businessman. Poor people read everyday, that Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya have been given thousands of crores worth money. And the poor asks, will anything be done for me?
Update: The Bombay High Court disposes off the plea filed to stay the release of film 'PM Narendra Modi'. The film will be released on 6 April.
JUST IN | Congress leader Hardik Patel moves Supreme Court against Gujarat High Court order rejecting plea to stay his conviction in the 2015 Vispur Rioting Case. (Source: PTI)
Congress reaction on Facebook's claim of removing over 600 pages 'linked to the INC': "We don’t react to news reports which may just be coming in, we will have to check the veracity of the report whether there are any Facebook pages which are linked to us," Congress leader Manish Tiwari told news agency ANI.
PM Modi concludes his address in Rajamundry, Andhra Pradesh. He spoke about the Polavaram project and developmental works undertaken by the Centre in the state. PM Modi also attacked 'U-turn babu', an apparent reference to Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu who had quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018, criticising him for promoting dynasty politics.
Let us work together to bring BJP government in both the nation and the state: PM Modi
New Andhra Pradesh cannot be formed by those who are dynasts and corrupt, which is why a BJP-led firm government is needed in the state: PM Modi
This chowkidar government has gunned down terrorists on their own turf: PM Modi
Andhra's heritage to keep India first, 'U-turn babu's' heritage is to keep family first: PM Modi
U-turn babu's heritage is to betray the people of Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi
BJP's mission is to save Andhra Pradesh's heritage. Only BJP can protect Andhra's heritage. 'U-turn babu' only cares about his own heritage: PM Modi
'U-turn Babu' is trying every means through which power remains within his family, by hook or by crook: PM Modi
'U-turn babu's' favorite work is to take credit for the Centre's schemes: PM Modi, in an apparent reference to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Our government has taken a lot of big decisions for farmers: PM Modi
The coastal economy of Andhra Pradesh, the projects connected with Sagarmala, the waterways, the highways, the railways, the air, the NDA government is for the development of your state, working to make your life easier: PM Modi at a rally in Rajamundry, AP.
The Pollavaram project is an ATM for Chandrababu Naidu: PM Modi in Rajamundry, Andhra Pradesh
NEWS FLASH | Tushar Velapally has been named as BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate for Wayanad. He will take on Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
“The Page admins and account owners typically posted about local news and political issues, including topics like the upcoming elections, candidate views, the INC and criticism of political opponents including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” Facebook said.
“While the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our review found that it was connected to individuals associated with an INC IT Cell,” Facebook added.
Facebook has said that “individuals behind this activity used fake accounts, the majority of which had already been detected and suspended by our automated systems, and joined various Groups to disseminate their content and increase engagement on their own Pages.”
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress ahead of polls: Facebook
In a blog post, Facebook has said that it has “removed 687 Facebook Pages and accounts — the majority of which had already been detected and suspended by our automated systems — that engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour in India and were linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the Indian National Congress (INC).”