App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 30, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Here to present my report card of the last 5 years, says PM Modi in Assam

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 30, 01:27 PM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 01:43 PM (IST)

    India has expanded its capabilities in space. Today India has become the fourth country to go in space and kill a live satellite. You will be happy about this, but the Congressmen are in tears: PM Modi

  • Mar 30, 01:41 PM (IST)

    For the first time, India entered the house of terrorists and killed them, but the Congress is upset: PM Modi

  • Mar 30, 01:39 PM (IST)

    After 70 years of independence, only 40% of Assam's households had electricity. But electricity has reached almost every household today. All this has been possible only by your blessings: PM Modi

  • Mar 30, 12:26 PM (IST)

    US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections

    A top Republican lawmaker has urged the US trade agency to put on hold its decision to terminate preferential trade status granted to India till the general elections in the country are over.
    US President Donald Trump this month informed the US Congress about his intent to terminate the designation of India as a beneficiary developing country under Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme that facilitates duty free import of certain products from underdeveloped countries to help grow their economies.

    Click here to read the full article

  • Mar 30, 12:22 PM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 12:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Based on this five years experience, I have come here with the intention to bring development of 25 years in the next five years: PM Modi

  • Mar 30, 11:52 AM (IST)

    You had said that a prime minister has come here after 30 years. But your 'Pradah sevak' has been here more than 30 times in the past 5 years: PM Modi

  • Mar 30, 11:44 AM (IST)

    It is because of your support that I have been able to work so much in the last 5 years: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 30, 11:41 AM (IST)

    I am fortunate that I have been trying to make this important part of the country a new growth engine for New India from last five years. Also, I am beginning to give an account of my work of the last five years from Arunachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh

  • Mar 30, 11:37 AM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 11:36 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh

  • Mar 30, 11:34 AM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Narendra Modi is surely going to be the Prime Minister of the country. I want to appeal to the people of Gujarat that give all the 26 seats of Gujarat to Narendra Modi and make him the prime minister again: Amit Shah

  • Mar 30, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Today, the country has a question about who can protect the country. Only Narendra Modi and NDA government can give security to the country: Amit Shah

  • Mar 30, 11:23 AM (IST)

    I started my work as a booth worker here in 1982. Now I am the national president of the world's largest political party - BJP. It's all because of BJP's trust in me: Amit Shah

  • Mar 30, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Amit Shah is going to file his nomination from Gandhinagar today. I have come to give him my best wishes. I am convinced that the people here will bless him: Rajnath Singh

  • Mar 30, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 11:08 AM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 11:05 AM (IST)

    My father taught me to do everything from heart, issues that we raised were of the people, we (BJP-Shiv Sena) had differences but we settled them: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

  • Mar 30, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ram Vilas Pasawn, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal and others at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha', ahead of Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar LS constituency

    (Image: ANI)

    Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ram Vilas Pasawn, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal and others at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha', ahead of Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar LS constituency (Image: ANI)
  • Mar 30, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is currently addressing a raily in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in support of BJP chief Amit Shah. Senior Union minister Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, are also present.

  • Mar 30, 10:29 AM (IST)

    BJP President Amit Shah paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before filing his nomination for Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency

  • Mar 30, 09:43 AM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 08:17 AM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 08:13 AM (IST)
  • Mar 30, 08:13 AM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 09:59 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.