Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Hardik Patel barred from election after Guj HC refuses to stay conviction in rioting case

Mar 29, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
With 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers in the fray, the Election Commission will use ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election.
This was necessitated as the number of candidates is higher than what the EVMs can accommodate.
The farmers had filed their nominations protesting the alleged failure of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce.
Click here to read more
JUST IN | Hardik Patel won't be able to contest Lok Sabha Polls since the Gujarat High Court has refused to stay his conviction in the rioting case. Patel had sought a suspension of the court order so as to contest general election.
In July 2018, the Mehsana court had convicted him in the rioting and arson case in Visnagar town during the Patel agitation in 2015. The court had ordered a two-year imprisonment in the case.
Reservation created divide in the society and country. Without interfering with the current reservation, we provided 10% reservation to the economically weaker section of the society: PM Narendra Modi
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show tomorrow
Senior BJP leaders, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will be present during BJP president Amit Shah's road-show in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (PTI)
Before 2014, around 40% of the population of the country didn't have access to toilets. Now, around every house has a toilet, which has provided dignity to the mothers and sisters: PM Narendra Modi
The current Telangana government sticks their own label on the welfare schemes of the Centre: PM Narendra Modi
On the one hand, you have people who have neglected this region and on the other, you have 'Chowkidar' who stands for the people: PM Narendra Modi
KCR is a face of dynastic politics and appeasement politics. The alliance between TRS and MIM is for their own good and not for the welfare of the people: PM Narendra Modi
They were well aware that they cannot win if both elections are held together. Who is going to decide the fate of the state? The people of Telangana or an astrologer?: PM Narendra Modi
At the suggestions of an astrologer, no work was done in the state. If the state elections were held with general elections, it would've spared the state from extra burden that the state has to bear now: PM Narendra Modi
Terrorism was spread across the country. Everyone feels safe now. It's because the Chowkidaar is alert: PM Narendra Modi
Terrorism is now confined to Jammu and Kashmir. You no longer hear of news of bomb explosions as it was five years ago: PM Narendra Modi
With your blessings and your support I have run the government for five years. I have tried my best to run a sincere and honest government. I have made constant efforts to make your life easier and reduce the problems of your life: PM Narendra Modi
In the elections, you are not going to elect an MP, you are going to vote for a New India: PM Narendra Modi
For five years, I have worked honestly and religiously to ease the life of common people: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar, Telangana.
Rahul Gandhi: The Nyaya Scheme is not going to be rolled out like Gabbar Singh Tax at midnight with all that drama. We will run a pilot programme. We will identify the 20% poorest countries. And then, we will transfer funds to these accounts.
Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi says 'Main bhi Chowkidar'. I want to remind him that the chowkidaars of this nation are honest.
Rahul Gandhi: Wherever PM Modi goes, he talks about two India's. He boasts about Make in India and yet gives the order to make Rafale jets in France and puts Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani.
Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Yamunanagar, Haryana
Rahul Gandhi: There are people whose income is less than Rs. 12,000. We will find those people and put Rs 72,000 per annum in their account.
PM Modi had lied when he said that he will put 15 lakh rupees in the accounts of people. But, when I promise, I will deliver.
Amit Shah: Mamata Banerjee was leftred-faced when PM Modi conducted an Air Strike in Pakistan's Balakot. She doesn't care about eliminating terrorists or national security. All she cares about is her 'intruders' and her vote bank!
Amit Shah: PM Modi has worked so much for the poor – made toilets, pakka houses, gave affordable health services and electricity.
What has the chief minister of West Bengal done? She should tell people!
Amit Shah: Mamata Didi is spreading lies stating that refugees will be forced to leave India. Let me assure refugees belonging to Sikh, Budhhism and Hindu religions that they will not be removed and are safe here.
Amit Shah: Mamta Didi thinks that she can take support of the 'intruders'. However, I want to remind you that the Narendra Modi government will come and will bring the National Register of Citizens and kick out each and every 'intruder'.
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Alipurduar, West Bengal
Amit Shah: In the last elections, Mamata Didi did not let 37% voters to exercise their right. 80 BJP workers were killed in the state. But this time, I want to tell her to beware. Whatever happens, Trinamool Congress is going to lose this election.