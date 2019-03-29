App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 29, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Hardik Patel barred from election after Guj HC refuses to stay conviction in rioting case

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 29, 04:16 PM (IST)

    With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana

    With 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers in the fray, the Election Commission will use ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election.
     

    This was necessitated as the number of candidates is higher than what the EVMs can accommodate.
     

    The farmers had filed their nominations protesting the alleged failure of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce.

    Click here to read more

  • Mar 29, 04:06 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 03:53 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Hardik Patel won't be able to contest Lok Sabha Polls since the Gujarat High Court has refused to stay his conviction in the rioting case. Patel had sought a suspension of the court order so as to contest general election. 
     

    In July 2018, the Mehsana court had convicted him in the rioting and arson case in Visnagar town during the Patel agitation in 2015. The court had ordered a two-year imprisonment in the case.

  • Mar 29, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Reservation created divide in the society and country. Without interfering with the current reservation, we provided 10% reservation to the economically weaker section of the society: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show tomorrow

    Senior BJP leaders, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will be present during BJP president Amit Shah's road-show in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (PTI)

  • Mar 29, 03:38 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Before 2014, around 40% of the population of the country didn't have access to toilets. Now, around every house has a toilet, which has provided dignity to the mothers and sisters: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:27 PM (IST)

    The current Telangana government sticks their own label on the welfare schemes of the Centre: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:24 PM (IST)

    On the one hand, you have people who have neglected this region and on the other, you have 'Chowkidar' who stands for the people: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:22 PM (IST)

    KCR is a face of dynastic politics and appeasement politics. The alliance between TRS and MIM is for their own good and not for the welfare of the people: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:17 PM (IST)

    They were well aware that they cannot win if both elections are held together. Who is going to decide the fate of the state? The people of Telangana or an astrologer?: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:16 PM (IST)

    At the suggestions of an astrologer, no work was done in the state. If the state elections were held with general elections, it would've spared the state from extra burden that the state has to bear now: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Terrorism was spread across the country. Everyone feels safe now. It's because the Chowkidaar is alert: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Terrorism is now confined to Jammu and Kashmir. You no longer hear of news of bomb explosions as it was five years ago: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:07 PM (IST)

    With your blessings and your support I have run the government for five years. I have tried my best to run a sincere and honest government. I have made constant efforts to make your life easier and reduce the problems of your life: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:02 PM (IST)

    In the elections, you are not going to elect an MP, you are going to vote for a New India: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:00 PM (IST)

    For five years, I have worked honestly and religiously to ease the life of common people: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 02:55 PM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar, Telangana.

  • Mar 29, 02:54 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: The Nyaya Scheme is not going to be rolled out like Gabbar Singh Tax at midnight with all that drama. We will run a pilot programme. We will identify the 20% poorest countries. And then, we will transfer funds to these accounts.  

  • Mar 29, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi says 'Main bhi Chowkidar'. I want to remind him that the chowkidaars of this nation are honest. 

  • Mar 29, 02:42 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: Wherever PM Modi goes, he talks about two India's. He boasts about Make in India and yet gives the order to make Rafale jets in France and puts Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. 

    Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal. 

  • Mar 29, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Yamunanagar, Haryana

    Rahul Gandhi: There are people whose income is less than Rs. 12,000. We will find those people and put Rs 72,000 per annum in their account. 

    PM Modi had lied when he said that he will put 15 lakh rupees in the accounts of people. But, when I promise, I will deliver. 

  • Mar 29, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Mamata Banerjee was leftred-faced when PM Modi conducted an Air Strike in Pakistan's Balakot. She doesn't care about eliminating terrorists or national security. All she cares about is her 'intruders' and her vote bank!

  • Mar 29, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: PM Modi has worked so much for the poor – made toilets, pakka houses, gave affordable health services and electricity. 

    What has the chief minister of West Bengal done? She should tell people!

  • Mar 29, 02:25 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Mamata Didi is spreading lies stating that refugees will be forced to leave India. Let me assure refugees belonging to Sikh, Budhhism and Hindu religions that they will not be removed and are safe here.

  • Mar 29, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Mamta Didi thinks that she can take support of the 'intruders'. However, I want to remind you that the Narendra Modi government will come and will bring the National Register of Citizens and kick out each and every 'intruder'.  

  • Mar 29, 02:21 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Alipurduar, West Bengal

    Amit Shah: In the last elections, Mamata Didi did not let 37% voters to exercise their right. 80 BJP workers were killed in the state. But this time, I want to tell her to beware. Whatever happens, Trinamool Congress is going to lose this election. 

  • Mar 29, 01:44 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 01:23 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.