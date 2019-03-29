Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Hardik Patel barred from election after Guj HC refuses to stay conviction in rioting case

With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana

With 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers in the fray, the Election Commission will use ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election.



This was necessitated as the number of candidates is higher than what the EVMs can accommodate.



The farmers had filed their nominations protesting the alleged failure of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce.



Click here to read more