Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Farmers’ loan default won't be criminal offence, Congress promises in manifesto

Live now
Apr 02, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
I also said that whatever is going to be in this manifesto has to be truthful, I do not want a single thing in this manifesto that is a lie because we have been hearing large number of lies spoken everyday by our PM: Rahul Gandhi at Congress' election manifesto release
The Congress, in its manifesto, has said: “Our record speaks for itself. We have delivered prosperity for the people of India before. We will do it again!”
Congress promises to fill 22 lakh government vacancies by March 2020 and increase job guarantee under MGNREGA from 100 days to 150 days.
There will be a separate Budget for farmer just like there used to be a separate Budget for the Railways: Rahul Gandhi
Youth will not have to seek any permission for setting up a business for the first three years: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi is talking about the NYAY scheme that the party has promised to roll out. He has also said that job creation and farmers’ issues are top priority for the party.
The NYAY scheme will do two things — first, the poor will have money in their pockets. Second, the economy, which was stalled due to demonetization, will start running.
“It is a massive step for the Congress party. When we started this process about a year back, I spoke to P Chidambaram and Rajiv Gowda and I gave them two instructions — it should not be made in a closed room, it should reflect the wishes of the people of India and that whatever we write here should not be a lie,” Rahul Gandhi has said.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is now addressing the gathering.
BREAKING NEWS | Congress has released it Lok Sabha polls manifesto in New Delhi.
Gandhi had already said that the manifesto will reflect the people's voice and not just one man's view, while making a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Stay tuned for more updates on the manifesto and the details.
As we wait for Congress to release its manifesto, here’s a quick read:
Why poll manifestos in India should be measurable, accountable
Former union minister P Chidambaram, who headed the manifesto committee, is addressing the gathering and talking about the process undertaken while compiling it.
Meanwhile, Congress’ manifesto launch event has begun at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former union minister P Chidambaram are also present at the dais.
PM Modi has concluded his speech at Kalahandi, Odisha. He will address public rallies in Bihar's Gaya and Jamui, later in the day.
We identified 8 crore fake people who were availing subsidies and looting public money: PM Modi
The Congress and BJD conspired to keep the poor, poor. They have betrayed them. People have been forced to migrate to other states for livelihood: PM Modi
I assure that after forming a BJP government in Odisha, we will work to improve the condition of the poor. The work that they did not do in 70 years, we will do it in 5 years: PM Modi
In the times of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, there was tribal society. But they did not make any tribal ministry in so many years. After the formation of the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the tribal ministry was formed in the country: PM Modi
If BJP had formed government here, the work in Odisha would have been much faster, better and at a bigger scale. Despite of no cooperation from the state government, we did our best to bring about the change in your lives: PM Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha
Meanwhile, Bhalchandra Mungekar, member of Congress’ manifesto committee has said: “When we come to power, on the first day we will initiate an inquiry into Rafale deal and we have included this in the manifesto.”
In the last five years, 8 lakh poor families have been given houses in Odisha. More than 24 lakh free electricity connections have been given. After 70 years of independence, for the first time electricity was provided to 3,000 villages in India: PM Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha
Whether it is to cooperate with me in big decisions for the country's interest, or to support the BJP in local elections, the people of Odisha are standing with their 'Chowkidar' with full force: PM Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha
Without taking a single leave in last five years, I worked diligently to bring transformation in the country. It was possible because people supported me. The credit for the transformation in the country goes to the people of the country: PM Narendra Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha
Meanwhile, Congress leaders have started congregating at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The party will be releasing its Lok Sabha polls manifesto shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally in Kalahandi, Odisha shortly.
Congress Rahul Gandhi has called for a meeting in Delhi today. Congress’ Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit will be attending, News18 has reported.
Update: The Election Commission has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s comment that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the prime minister, has violated of the model code of conduct. The poll panel will take a decision in today’s meeting on writing to President Ram Nath Kovind and bring it to his notice, News18 has reported.