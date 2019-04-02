App
Apr 02, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Farmers’ loan default won't be criminal offence, Congress promises in manifesto

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 02, 12:30 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 12:58 PM (IST)

    I also said that whatever is going to be in this manifesto has to be truthful, I do not want a single thing in this manifesto that is a lie because we have been hearing large number of lies spoken everyday by our PM: Rahul Gandhi at Congress' election manifesto release

  • Apr 02, 12:57 PM (IST)

    The Congress, in its manifesto, has said: “Our record speaks for itself. We have delivered prosperity for the people of India before. We will do it again!”

  • Apr 02, 12:56 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Congress promises to fill 22 lakh government vacancies by March 2020 and increase job guarantee under MGNREGA from 100 days to 150 days.

  • Apr 02, 12:48 PM (IST)

    There will be a separate Budget for farmer just like there used to be a separate Budget for the Railways: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 02, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Youth will not have to seek any permission for setting up a business for the first three years: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 02, 12:45 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is talking about the NYAY scheme that the party has promised to roll out. He has also said that job creation and farmers’ issues are top priority for the party.

    The NYAY scheme will do two things — first, the poor will have money in their pockets. Second, the economy, which was stalled due to demonetization, will start running.

  • Apr 02, 12:43 PM (IST)

    “It is a massive step for the Congress party. When we started this process about a year back, I spoke to P Chidambaram and Rajiv Gowda and I gave them two instructions — it should not be made in a closed room, it should reflect the wishes of the people of India and that whatever we write here should not be a lie,” Rahul Gandhi has said.

  • Apr 02, 12:40 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is now addressing the gathering.

  • Apr 02, 12:39 PM (IST)

    BREAKING NEWS | Congress has released it Lok Sabha polls manifesto in New Delhi.

    Gandhi had already said that the manifesto will reflect the people's voice and not just one man's view, while making a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Stay tuned for more updates on the manifesto and the details.

  • Apr 02, 12:36 PM (IST)

    As we wait for Congress to release its manifesto, here’s a quick read:

    Why poll manifestos in India should be measurable, accountable

  • Apr 02, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Former union minister P Chidambaram, who headed the manifesto committee, is addressing the gathering and talking about the process undertaken while compiling it.

  • Apr 02, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Congress’ manifesto launch event has begun at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former union minister P Chidambaram are also present at the dais.

  • Apr 02, 12:21 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has concluded his speech at Kalahandi, Odisha. He will address public rallies in Bihar's Gaya and Jamui, later in the day.

  • Apr 02, 12:14 PM (IST)

    We identified 8 crore fake people who were availing subsidies and looting public money: PM Modi

  • Apr 02, 12:09 PM (IST)

    The Congress and BJD conspired to keep the poor, poor. They have betrayed them. People have been forced to migrate to other states for livelihood: PM Modi

  • Apr 02, 12:06 PM (IST)

    I assure that after forming a BJP government in Odisha, we will work to improve the condition of the poor. The work that they did not do in 70 years, we will do it in 5 years: PM Modi

  • Apr 02, 12:04 PM (IST)

    In the times of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, there was tribal society. But they did not make any tribal ministry in so many years. After the formation of the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the tribal ministry was formed in the country: PM Modi

  • Apr 02, 12:01 PM (IST)

    If BJP had formed government here, the work in Odisha would have been much faster, better and at a bigger scale. Despite of no cooperation from the state government, we did our best to bring about the change in your lives: PM Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha

  • Apr 02, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Bhalchandra Mungekar, member of Congress’ manifesto committee has said: “When we come to power, on the first day we will initiate an inquiry into Rafale deal and we have included this in the manifesto.”

  • Apr 02, 11:56 AM (IST)

    In the last five years, 8 lakh poor families have been given houses in Odisha. More than 24 lakh free electricity connections have been given. After 70 years of independence, for the first time electricity was provided to 3,000 villages in India: PM Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha

  • Apr 02, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Whether it is to cooperate with me in big decisions for the country's interest, or to support the BJP in local elections, the people of Odisha are standing with their 'Chowkidar' with full force: PM Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha

  • Apr 02, 11:50 AM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Without taking a single leave in last five years, I worked diligently to bring transformation in the country. It was possible because people supported me. The credit for the transformation in the country goes to the people of the country: PM Narendra Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha

  • Apr 02, 11:48 AM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Congress leaders have started congregating at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The party will be releasing its Lok Sabha polls manifesto shortly.

  • Apr 02, 11:23 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally in Kalahandi, Odisha shortly.

  • Apr 02, 10:15 AM (IST)

    Congress Rahul Gandhi has called for a meeting in Delhi today. Congress’ Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit will be attending, News18 has reported.

  • Apr 02, 09:42 AM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Update: The Election Commission has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s comment that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the prime minister, has violated of the model code of conduct. The poll panel will take a decision in today’s meeting on writing to President Ram Nath Kovind and bring it to his notice, News18 has reported.

