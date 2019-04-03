Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi ki sena' remark

BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition



Hinting at her prime ministerial ambition, BSP chief Mayawati said on April 3 she would use the experience she has gained as UP chief minister to give the "best government" at the Centre "if we get an opportunity". She said she has been Uttar Pradesh chief minister four times.

"I have a lot of experience. I will use that experience at the Centre and work for people's welfare," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said at a press conference here.

