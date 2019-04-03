Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi ki sena' remark

Live now
Apr 03, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
Election Commission has sent notice to Yogi Adityanath over his remark on Indian Army as 'Modi sena', reports News18.
PM Modi: Our government is also building monuments across the country to project the contribution of our tribal heroes.
PM Modi: In tune with our policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, we have made an effort to empower the downtrodden, tribal, deprived, afflicted, exploited societies.
PM Modi: The NDA government has bought 15 times more pulses from Maharashtra than the Congress-NCP government.
PM Modi: Working in tune with the spirit to be your 'chowkidaar', the MSP of 22 crops including Paddy and Tur has been fixed to 1.5 times the input cost.
PM Modi: Frustrated by the infighting and the desperate attempts to keep their families/dynasty in power, the Mahamilaavati parties have started attacking me. They don't have a problem with my name. They have a problem with the work that I have done.
PM Modi: When our government is trying to punish the urban naxals who are instigating violence, the leaders of the Congress and the NCP stand with them.
Now, the Congress has openly declared that if any of the urban naxals are caught doing anti-country work, it will not be a case of sedition. The Congress has decided to remove the law relating to treason. Should the law for treason be diluted?
PM Modi addresses a rally in Gondia, Maharashtra
PM Modi: The Congress manifesto is a manifesto for Pakistan's conspiracies. It is a manifesto to break the morale of the brave soldiers of the country. It is a manifesto of the 'tukde tukde gang'.
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Hinting at her prime ministerial ambition, BSP chief Mayawati said on April 3 she would use the experience she has gained as UP chief minister to give the "best government" at the Centre "if we get an opportunity". She said she has been Uttar Pradesh chief minister four times.
"I have a lot of experience. I will use that experience at the Centre and work for people's welfare," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said at a press conference here.
Click here to read more
Update: Actor Prakash Raj to contest as Independent from Bangalore Central. His party symbol, a whistle, has been approved by the Election Commission.
Update: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RSLP) Chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha to contest from Karakat and Ujiarpur in Bihar
BJP chief Amit Shah: If you choose Narendra Modi govt, in next 5 years we'll oust every single infiltrator from the country. Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change the demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP govt, we won't let this happen.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Tall leaders of the BJP are shedding crocodile tears as the election has come. Where were such people during cyclone, flood and drought?
Modi is making a mockery of the Army by calling them 'Modi sena'. It is shameful, we won't take a nationalist certificate from you: Mamata Banerjee at a rally
You have the opportunity to get rid of this culture of violence of the TMC and the Left: PM Modi
Aunt and nephew are looting West Bengal. This land is of patriots. Just as India was granted freedom through its efforts, Bengal will now get rid of dynasty politics: PM Modi
In the guise of democracy, a family began to rule this nation after Independence: PM Modi
In 2019, your vote will ensure that the corrupt are put in jail: PM Modi
In 2019, your vote will play an important role in destroying terrorism: PM Modi
Now the people of Bengal and BJP will make up a government which will be free of the Left and the TMC: PM Modi
Tripura's Left government had not given their employees the 7th Pay Commission. When a BJP government was formed there, the state government employees were provided with the 7th Pay Commission: PM Modi