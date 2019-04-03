App
Apr 03, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi ki sena' remark

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 03, 09:12 PM (IST)

    EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark

    Election Commission has sent notice to Yogi Adityanath over his remark on Indian Army as 'Modi sena', reports News18. 

  • Apr 03, 08:40 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 08:37 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 08:24 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Our government is also building monuments across the country to project the contribution of our tribal heroes.

  • Apr 03, 08:22 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: In tune with our policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, we have made an effort to empower the downtrodden, tribal, deprived, afflicted, exploited societies. 

  • Apr 03, 08:21 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: The NDA government has bought 15 times more pulses from Maharashtra than the Congress-NCP government.

  • Apr 03, 08:20 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Working in tune with the spirit to be your 'chowkidaar', the MSP of 22 crops including Paddy and Tur has been fixed to 1.5 times the input cost. 

  • Apr 03, 08:17 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Frustrated by the infighting and the desperate attempts to keep their families/dynasty in power, the Mahamilaavati parties have started attacking me. They don't have a problem with my name. They have a problem with the work that I have done.

  • Apr 03, 08:12 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: When our government is trying to punish the urban naxals who are instigating violence, the leaders of the Congress and the NCP stand with them.

    Now, the Congress has openly declared that if any of the urban naxals are caught doing anti-country work, it will not be a case of sedition. The Congress has decided to remove the law relating to treason. Should the law for treason be diluted?

  • Apr 03, 08:11 PM (IST)

    PM Modi addresses a rally in Gondia, Maharashtra

    PM Modi: The Congress manifesto is a manifesto for Pakistan's conspiracies. It is a manifesto to break the morale of the brave soldiers of the country. It is a manifesto of the 'tukde tukde gang'.

  • Apr 03, 07:26 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 07:26 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 07:18 PM (IST)

    BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition

    Hinting at her prime ministerial ambition, BSP chief Mayawati said on April 3 she would use the experience she has gained as UP chief minister to give the "best government" at the Centre "if we get an opportunity". She said she has been Uttar Pradesh chief minister four times.

    "I have a lot of experience. I will use that experience at the Centre and work for people's welfare," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said at a press conference here.

    Click here to read more

  • Apr 03, 07:10 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 06:42 PM (IST)

    Update: Actor Prakash Raj to contest as Independent from Bangalore Central. His party symbol, a whistle, has been approved by the Election Commission. 

  • Apr 03, 06:25 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 06:22 PM (IST)

    Update: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RSLP) Chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha to contest from Karakat and Ujiarpur in Bihar

  • Apr 03, 06:18 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 05:44 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah: If you choose Narendra Modi govt, in next 5 years we'll oust every single infiltrator from the country. Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change the demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP govt, we won't let this happen.

  • Apr 03, 05:43 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 05:34 PM (IST)

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Tall leaders of the BJP are shedding crocodile tears as the election has come. Where were such people during cyclone, flood and drought? 

  • Apr 03, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Modi is making a mockery of the Army by calling them 'Modi sena'. It is shameful, we won't take a nationalist certificate from you: Mamata Banerjee at a rally 

  • Apr 03, 05:26 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 04:52 PM (IST)

    You have the opportunity to get rid of this culture of violence of the TMC and the Left: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Aunt and nephew are looting West Bengal. This land is of patriots. Just as India was granted freedom through its efforts, Bengal will now get rid of dynasty politics: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:47 PM (IST)

    In the guise of democracy, a family began to rule this nation after Independence: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:44 PM (IST)

    In 2019, your vote will ensure that the corrupt are put in jail: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:43 PM (IST)

    In 2019, your vote will play an important role in destroying terrorism: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Now the people of Bengal and BJP will make up a government which will be free of the Left and the TMC: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:41 PM (IST)

    Tripura's Left government had not given their employees the 7th Pay Commission. When a BJP government was formed there, the state government employees were provided with the 7th Pay Commission: PM Modi 

