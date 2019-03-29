Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: EC gives clean chit to PM Modi's 'Mission Shakti' address

Live now
Mar 29, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Update: Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog was given a notice by Election Commission over his remarks against the Congress’ poll promise of minimum income guarantee'.He had sought time to give a reply to EC till April 5 on account of him being out of the country. His letter was placed before the Commission. It was decided that he may be directed to furnish his reply positively by the evening of April 2. (ANI)
Etawah MP quits BJP after ticket denied, Congress fields him
BJP's Etawah MP Ashok Kumar Dohrey joined the Congress Friday after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi here, and within hours he was fielded by the opposition party from the constituency.
Dohrey joined the Congress fold days after he was denied a BJP ticket from the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency, from where the ruling party has declared former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria.
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his idea for a minimum income guarantee scheme for the poorest of poor came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Rs 15 lakh promise' made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Gandhi said the Congress' poll promise for the ambitious 'Nyay' (Nyuntam Aay Yojna) under which Rs 72,000 will be deposited each year in the bank accounts of 20 percent of the country's poorest is 'historic' and claimed that the prime minister looks 'shaken' ever since the announcement was made on Monday.
PM Modi: It is this 'chowkidaar' who is fighting the ideology of nepotism and dynasty politics. Whether it is the TDP, Jagan Reddy's YSR-CP or the Congress, all of them are entrenched in dynasty politics.
PM Modi: The TDP and the Congress have ruled in Andhra Pradesh for decades, U-turn Babu has been a long-time CM.
Rivers like Tungabhadra and Krishna have been on Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.
But the farmers here are thirsty. The reason is the bad intent of these parties.
PM Modi: The central government is giving Rs 75,000 crore every year to 12 crore small farmer households in the country under the PM- KISAN scheme. This has also ensured direct support to 82 lakh farmers ' bank accounts in Andhra Pradesh. However, U-turn Babu has put his label on this plan.
PM Modi: When your 'chowkidaar' tried to get an account, U-turn Babu also took U-turn from the promise of development of Andhra and separated from NDA.
PM Modi: Certainly, I could have done more, just I wanted the cooperation of the State Government here. I had made a lot of efforts on my part, but those who are now running the government do not have to develop Andhra Pradesh.
PM Modi: Who has expanded Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports – who is responsible for the expansion of Rajahmundry Airport and the Kadapa airports – who approved the projects of more than 1.5 lakh crore rupees under Sagarmala – your 'chowkidaar'!
PM Modi: Who flagged the Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor – who approved the first National Institute of Ocean Technology NIOT for Andhra Pradesh – Your 'chowkidaar'!
PM Modi: Who approved the first Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) for Andhra Pradesh – who approved the first Greenfield petrochemical complex for Andhra Pradesh – Your 'chowkidaar'.
PM Modi: Who sanctioned the first tribal university for Andhra Pradesh? – Who approved the first National Institute of Disaster Management in Andhra Pradesh –Your 'chowkidaar'!
PM Modi: Who made the South Coast Railway headquarters in Visakhapatnam – First IIT, first NIT, first IIM for Andhra Pradesh, who approved the first AIIMS – your 'chowkidaar'.
PM Modi: Who commissioned the Indian Institute of Information Technology-design and manufacturing at Kurnool? Who has worked to build the Mega solar power Park and the Ananthapuram Solar Park at Kurnool? – Your 'chowkidaar'
PM Modi: In its first cabinet, who approved the Polavaram ordinance- who approved the first Central University in Anantapur, for Andhra Pradesh – it was your 'Chowkidaar'!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi: 5 years ago, the strength of one of your votes made me the prime minister. With your expectation, your hope, your own order, your 'chowkidaar' has worked day and night for 5 years
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
With 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers in the fray, the Election Commission will use ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election.
This was necessitated as the number of candidates is higher than what the EVMs can accommodate.
The farmers had filed their nominations protesting the alleged failure of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce.
JUST IN | Hardik Patel won't be able to contest Lok Sabha Polls since the Gujarat High Court has refused to stay his conviction in the rioting case. Patel had sought a suspension of the court order so as to contest general election.
In July 2018, the Mehsana court had convicted him in the rioting and arson case in Visnagar town during the Patel agitation in 2015. The court had ordered a two-year imprisonment in the case.
Reservation created divide in the society and country. Without interfering with the current reservation, we provided 10% reservation to the economically weaker section of the society: PM Narendra Modi
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show tomorrow
Senior BJP leaders, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will be present during BJP president Amit Shah's road-show in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (PTI)