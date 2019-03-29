Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: EC gives clean chit to PM Modi's 'Mission Shakti' address

Etawah MP quits BJP after ticket denied, Congress fields him



BJP's Etawah MP Ashok Kumar Dohrey joined the Congress Friday after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi here, and within hours he was fielded by the opposition party from the constituency.



Dohrey joined the Congress fold days after he was denied a BJP ticket from the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency, from where the ruling party has declared former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria.



