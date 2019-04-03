Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Didi is the speed breaker of your development, says PM Modi at West Bengal rally

Live now
Apr 03, 2019 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Rest assured that while Modi is present, not one intruder will be spared: PM Modi
Those who are indulging in crime on the payroll of TMC, I want to challenge them. Otherwise, they will be dealt wit when the BJP comes to power: PM Modi
AFSPA is a shield for the country's soldiers, so that they can take any step for the security of the country fearlessly. But Congress wants to snatch it away from the Army: PM Modi
After Balakot, the pain should have been in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. But Didi was in pain here in Kolkata: PM Modi
Yesterday Congress party released its manifesto but spoke about the withdrawal of AFSPA. Don't they trust their own army?: PM Modi
All these Mahamilawati cried so much that they became heroes in Pakistan, what kind of India do they want? In Delhi, when the UPA remote-controlled government was in power, terrorist attacks used to happen often: PM Modi
Didi put a break to the PM Kisan Samman Yojana in West Bengal: PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee is acting as a speed breaker to development of West Bengal. Didi is anti-poor and her party colleagues are busy making money: PM Modi
Saradha chit fund scam looted the people of Bengal: PM Modi
Update: PM Modi to address a rally in Siliguri, West Bengal shortly.
Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad today alleged that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav were "agents" of the BJP, adding he will not contest from Varanasi if his candidature scuttled the Dalit movement.
Read the full story here
Congress' manifesto will be interpreted as being in favour of terrorists. They are demoralizing our forces. Congress wants to dilute the AFSPA. They want to remove the immunity that the law gives our forces: Nirmala Sitharaman
Update: PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has filed her nomination from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.
Update: NCP's Supriya Sule has filed her nomination from Baramati, Maharashtra.
PM Modi address at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh has concluded. He is expected to hold another rally at Siliguri, West Bengal shortly after noon.
Just like them, their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto: PM Modi
We never committed the sin of betraying farmers but we introduced mechanism from seed to market. Besides, we implemented PM KISAN scheme: PM Modi
Our chowkidar is always ready to work for you. We did not promise building a toilet for every house. But, today we are. We never asked vote in the name of farmers and yet worked for them by introducing Kisan Yojana: PM Modi
I don't launch a project and keep it hanging for years like others: PM Modi
“It is with the support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh that we have been able to develop roads, national highways, railways and improve air connectivity in the state with the rest of the nation. It is the result of your strong trust on us,” PM Modi has said.
On the one hand, you have people who insult your culture and on the other, you have a chowkidar who accepts your culture as his own: PM Modi
One family had ruled for 60 years. But, they cannot claim that they fulfilled their promises. I can promise that I am ready for every challenge: PM Modi
Speaking at a rally in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi has said: “Have you ever heard that I have gone on a vacation? Am I not working for you tirelessly?”
I am yet to complete five years, so I can’t claim that I have done every work. However, I can definitely claim that I take challenges head on: PM Modi
We have managed to bring electricity to every house in Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.
Update: Based on a complaint filed by Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the Election Commission has sought a response from Information & Broadcast ministry on a 24-hour channel 'NAMO TV'.
Update: NDA’s Wayanad candidate Thushar Vellappally will be filing his nomination at 11.00 am today. He will take on Congress President Rahul Gandhi.