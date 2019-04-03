App
Apr 03, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress releases list of 20 candidates, fields Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 03, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Update: NDA’s Wayanad candidate Thushar Vellappally will be filing his nomination at 11.00 am today. He will take on Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 03, 09:46 AM (IST)

  • Apr 03, 08:10 AM (IST)

    A day after releasing the Congress manifesto, party president Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the Northeast. He will hold rallies at Kaliabor and Lakhimpur in Assam, and Dimapur in Nagaland.

  • Apr 03, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies today:

    10.00 am: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh
    12.30 pm: Siliguri, West Bengal
    03.30 pm: Brigade Ground, Kolkata, West Bengal
    06.30 pm: Gondia, Maharashtra

  • Apr 03, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Congress fields ex-rail min Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh, Preneer Kaur from Patiala

    The Congress has fielded former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur from Patiala.

    The party released a list 20 candidates -- six in Punjab, four in Gujarat, three in Jharkhand, two each in Odisha and Karnataka and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

  • Apr 03, 07:56 AM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 09:40 PM (IST)

  • Apr 02, 09:25 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 09:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 08:17 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 08:13 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Till 2014, there were bomb blasts in many cities of the country, innocent people were killed. What happened that all the terrorist outfits were battered after May 2014?

  • Apr 02, 08:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi addresses a rally in Gaya, Bihar.

    PM Modi: There are two kinds of people who dislike the 'Chowkidar.' One - the 'Maha Milawat', and the second - those who sponsor terrorists.

  • Apr 02, 05:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Jamui: "The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The 'family' remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar.

  • Apr 02, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: On behalf of PM Modi, I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that like previous five years of our govt, the next five years of our govt will be dedicated to the welfare of people like great MGR and Jayalalithaa.

  • Apr 02, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Our forces crossed the borders and destroyed terrorist's launch pads, avenging the killing of our bravehearts in Pulwama. We secured India by carrying out air strikes and on the other hand, Congress and DMK leaders want us to engage in peaceful talks with Pakistan.

  • Apr 02, 05:30 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah: Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for Kashmir. I'd like to ask Congress what they want to achieve by diluting AFSPA. How can there be two Prime Ministers in one country? Is Kashmir not an integral part of India? Congress should clarify their stand on this.

  • Apr 02, 05:29 PM (IST)

    PM Modi in Jamui: "Governance goes into reverse gear when the Congress and its allies are in power. Terrorism, prices, violence, corruption, black money rise when Congress is in power; the country's prosperity, its credibility, the morale of the armed forces, respect for honesty decline."

  • Apr 02, 05:10 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 04:37 PM (IST)

    Congress sets ambitious goals, but these are achievable goals with wise and competent government: P Chidambaram

  • Apr 02, 04:34 PM (IST)

    I concede that the manifesto is unimplementable by a BJP government: P Chidambaram 

  • Apr 02, 04:32 PM (IST)

    In 2004, when the manifesto of Congress was released, the same questions were raised by those who write blogs these days about NREGA... But NREGA was implemented: Jairam Ramesh 

  • Apr 02, 04:29 PM (IST)

    We are confident that when this manifesto will be implemented, India will be stronger and our economy will be stronger and polity will be stronger and poverty will be considerably reduced at the end of five years: P Chidambaram 

  • Apr 02, 04:28 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress' P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and RS Surjewala addressing media. 

  • Apr 02, 04:21 PM (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while listing out 'significant achievements' of her government: We had announced a Tax Settlement Dispute Scheme last year. Nearly 29,000 cases have been settled by 31st March, 2019 with a revenue collection of nearly Rs.754 Crore.

  • Apr 02, 04:19 PM (IST)

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while listing out 'significant achievements' of her government: Capital Expenditure leading to creation of infrastructure & social assets increased more than 11 times from Rs.2,225.75 Cr in 2010-11 to Rs.25,287.20 Cr in 2018-19. State’s Own Tax Revenue increased by 3 times from Rs.21,128.74 Cr in 2010-11 to Rs.62,746.58 Crore in 2018-19

  • Apr 02, 04:16 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 04:16 PM (IST)

    These promises are made out of ignorance: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 02, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Such schemes are proposed only when they know that they won't get the opportunity to implement them: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 02, 04:12 PM (IST)

    NYAY will be a joint scheme of the Center of the states, which wasn't mentioned before. They only have five states anyway: Arun Jaitley 

