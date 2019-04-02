App
Apr 02, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress manifesto is unimplementable, says Arun Jaitley

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 02, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Sedition won't be a criminal act now according to the manifesto. The party that makes such promises, is not worthy of even one vote: Arun Jaitley 

  • Apr 02, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Some of the ideas are positively dangerous, they are an agenda for the Balkanisation of India. Even though there was a drafting committee, but it appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress president's friends in the 'tukde tukde gang': Union minister Arun Jaitley, while addressing the press. 

  • Apr 02, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Update: Priyanka Gandhi to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad for the Congress president's nomination, News18 has reported. 

  • Apr 02, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Update: "I welcome the Congress manifesto, I am happy that Congress has included all this in their manifesto. Our work is for democracy, no one can capture that idea," says Mehbooba Mufti. 

  • Apr 02, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Congress just released their manifesto and said that they will reduce the powers of AFSPA... I want to ask the Congress president, what message are you giving when your ally calls for two Prime Ministers in the country? What is the message being given out by the Congress?: Amit Shah 

  • Apr 02, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 03:07 PM (IST)

    The Prime Minister has made Nirmala Sitharaman, from Tamil Nadu, the Defense Minister of India. PM Modi has tried to represent South India in every way: Amit Shah 

  • Apr 02, 03:05 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Update: Amit Shah addressing a rally in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. 

  • Apr 02, 02:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 02:42 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 02:29 PM (IST)

    BSP chief Mayawati: The way PM Modi's government implemented GST and demonetisation, in haste, that affected small businesses; that also led to increase in unemployment. Congress was involved in Bofors and now BJP govt is involved in Rafale. 

  • Apr 02, 02:21 PM (IST)

  • Apr 02, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Update: CPI's D Raja, reacting to the Congress manifesto, asked how the Congress is going to implement the NYAY scheme. "Nothing should come at the cost of existing schemes... Mr. Modi and Amit Shah are... dragging security forces into politics at the time of election. BJP is trying to create an environment of fear," Raja said, according to News18. 

  • Apr 02, 02:13 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 02:05 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Update: Union Minister Arun Jaitley will be holding a press conference at 3.30 pm today. He is expected to react to the promises made in the Congress manifesto.

  • Apr 02, 01:35 PM (IST)

    Congress has promised to omit Section 124A of the IPC that defines the offence of Sedition.

  • Apr 02, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Congress has reiterated its promise to introduce 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs. It has also promised scrapping of NITI Aayog, safeguarding minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and constitutional status of National Commission for Women (NCW).

  • Apr 02, 01:29 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 01:14 PM (IST)

    On contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said: “South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi, they feel they are not being included in the decisions of the country. I want to send a message to them that we (Congress) are with you.”

  • Apr 02, 01:09 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: There is an economic emergency in the country following demonetisation and “Gabbar Singh Tax” (GST). There is a need to jump start the economy.

  • Apr 02, 01:04 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi: PM had spoken about MGNREGA. He mocked and said it is a bogus and useless scheme. Today everyone knows how much it helped the country. So now we want to guarantee jobs for 150 days, instead of 100 days, under the scheme.

  • Apr 02, 12:58 PM (IST)

    I also said that whatever is going to be in this manifesto has to be truthful, I do not want a single thing in this manifesto that is a lie because we have been hearing large number of lies spoken everyday by our PM: Rahul Gandhi at Congress' election manifesto release

  • Apr 02, 12:57 PM (IST)

    The Congress, in its manifesto, has said: “Our record speaks for itself. We have delivered prosperity for the people of India before. We will do it again!”

  • Apr 02, 12:56 PM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Congress promises to fill 22 lakh government vacancies by March 2020 and increase job guarantee under MGNREGA from 100 days to 150 days.

  • Apr 02, 12:48 PM (IST)

    There will be a separate Budget for farmer just like there used to be a separate Budget for the Railways: Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 02, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Youth will not have to seek any permission for setting up a business for the first three years: Rahul Gandhi

