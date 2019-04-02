Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress manifesto is unimplementable, says Arun Jaitley

Live now
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Sedition won't be a criminal act now according to the manifesto. The party that makes such promises, is not worthy of even one vote: Arun Jaitley
Some of the ideas are positively dangerous, they are an agenda for the Balkanisation of India. Even though there was a drafting committee, but it appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress president's friends in the 'tukde tukde gang': Union minister Arun Jaitley, while addressing the press.
Update: Priyanka Gandhi to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad for the Congress president's nomination, News18 has reported.
Update: "I welcome the Congress manifesto, I am happy that Congress has included all this in their manifesto. Our work is for democracy, no one can capture that idea," says Mehbooba Mufti.
Congress just released their manifesto and said that they will reduce the powers of AFSPA... I want to ask the Congress president, what message are you giving when your ally calls for two Prime Ministers in the country? What is the message being given out by the Congress?: Amit Shah
The Prime Minister has made Nirmala Sitharaman, from Tamil Nadu, the Defense Minister of India. PM Modi has tried to represent South India in every way: Amit Shah
Update: Amit Shah addressing a rally in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
BSP chief Mayawati: The way PM Modi's government implemented GST and demonetisation, in haste, that affected small businesses; that also led to increase in unemployment. Congress was involved in Bofors and now BJP govt is involved in Rafale.
Update: CPI's D Raja, reacting to the Congress manifesto, asked how the Congress is going to implement the NYAY scheme. "Nothing should come at the cost of existing schemes... Mr. Modi and Amit Shah are... dragging security forces into politics at the time of election. BJP is trying to create an environment of fear," Raja said, according to News18.
Update: Union Minister Arun Jaitley will be holding a press conference at 3.30 pm today. He is expected to react to the promises made in the Congress manifesto.
QUICK READ: 10 key promises in the Congress manifesto
The Indian National Congress on April 2 released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The document was released by Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the presence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Congress has promised to omit Section 124A of the IPC that defines the offence of Sedition.
Congress has reiterated its promise to introduce 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs. It has also promised scrapping of NITI Aayog, safeguarding minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and constitutional status of National Commission for Women (NCW).
On contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said: “South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi, they feel they are not being included in the decisions of the country. I want to send a message to them that we (Congress) are with you.”
Rahul Gandhi: There is an economic emergency in the country following demonetisation and “Gabbar Singh Tax” (GST). There is a need to jump start the economy.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: PM had spoken about MGNREGA. He mocked and said it is a bogus and useless scheme. Today everyone knows how much it helped the country. So now we want to guarantee jobs for 150 days, instead of 100 days, under the scheme.
I also said that whatever is going to be in this manifesto has to be truthful, I do not want a single thing in this manifesto that is a lie because we have been hearing large number of lies spoken everyday by our PM: Rahul Gandhi at Congress' election manifesto release
The Congress, in its manifesto, has said: “Our record speaks for itself. We have delivered prosperity for the people of India before. We will do it again!”
Congress promises to fill 22 lakh government vacancies by March 2020 and increase job guarantee under MGNREGA from 100 days to 150 days.
There will be a separate Budget for farmer just like there used to be a separate Budget for the Railways: Rahul Gandhi
Youth will not have to seek any permission for setting up a business for the first three years: Rahul Gandhi