you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 01, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Huzurnagar, Telangana

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Apr 01, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: Six months ago, I spoke to the veteran economists of the Congress party. We do not waste the time of the citizens. We do not engage in lies, like Mr Modi who had promised Rs 15 lakh in every bank account.

    I asked the Congress think tank to give me a number – how much money can be put in the accounts of the poor without impeding the economy of the nation.  

  • Apr 01, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: I want to tell them that the Congress party is listening to them. We are listening o their concerns. We have identified the lies of the prime minister. 

  • Apr 01, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi: The poor reads that Narendra Modi has waived off loans worth Rs. 3.5 lakh crore. And the citizens of India ask, whether we will ever get justice?

  • Apr 01, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Huzurnagar in Telangana

    Rahul Gandhi: For the last five years, Narendra Modi has been the prime minister of India. And every day this country reads in the newspaper, that Modi has given money to some big businessman. Poor people read everyday, that Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya have been given thousands of crores worth money. And the poor asks, will anything be done for me? 

  • Apr 01, 04:44 PM (IST)

    Update: The Bombay High Court disposes off the plea filed to stay the release of film 'PM Narendra Modi'. The film will be released on 6 April.

  • Apr 01, 04:40 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress leader Hardik Patel moves Supreme Court against Gujarat High Court order rejecting plea to stay his conviction in the 2015 Vispur Rioting Case. (Source: PTI)

  • Apr 01, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Congress reaction on Facebook's claim of removing over 600 pages 'linked to the INC': "We don’t react to news reports which may just be coming in, we will have to check the veracity of the report whether there are any Facebook pages which are linked to us," Congress leader Manish Tiwari told news agency ANI. 

  • Apr 01, 03:52 PM (IST)

    PM Modi concludes his address in Rajamundry, Andhra Pradesh. He spoke about the Polavaram project and developmental works undertaken by the Centre in the state. PM Modi also attacked 'U-turn babu', an apparent reference to Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu who had quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018, criticising him for promoting dynasty politics. 

  • Apr 01, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Let us work together to bring BJP government in both the nation and the state: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 03:44 PM (IST)

    New Andhra Pradesh cannot be formed by those who are dynasts and corrupt, which is why a BJP-led firm government is needed in the state: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 03:42 PM (IST)

    This chowkidar government has gunned down terrorists on their own turf: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Andhra's heritage to keep India first, 'U-turn babu's' heritage is to keep family first: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 03:39 PM (IST)

    U-turn babu's heritage is to betray the people of Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 03:38 PM (IST)

    BJP's mission is to save Andhra Pradesh's heritage. Only BJP can protect Andhra's heritage. 'U-turn babu' only cares about his own heritage: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 03:36 PM (IST)

    'U-turn Babu' is trying every means through which power remains within his family, by hook or by crook: PM Modi  

  • Apr 01, 03:32 PM (IST)

    'U-turn babu's' favorite work is to take credit for the Centre's schemes: PM Modi, in an apparent reference to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.  

  • Apr 01, 03:29 PM (IST)

    Our government has taken a lot of big decisions for farmers: PM Modi 

  • Apr 01, 03:28 PM (IST)

    The coastal economy of Andhra Pradesh, the projects connected with Sagarmala, the waterways, the highways, the railways, the air, the NDA government is for the development of your state, working to make your life easier: PM Modi at a rally in Rajamundry, AP. 

  • Apr 01, 03:27 PM (IST)

    The Pollavaram project is an ATM for Chandrababu Naidu: PM Modi in Rajamundry, Andhra Pradesh 

  • Apr 01, 02:53 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Tushar Velapally has been named as BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate for Wayanad. He will take on Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 01, 02:47 PM (IST)

    “The Page admins and account owners typically posted about local news and political issues, including topics like the upcoming elections, candidate views, the INC and criticism of political opponents including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” Facebook said.

    “While the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our review found that it was connected to individuals associated with an INC IT Cell,” Facebook added.

  • Apr 01, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Facebook has said that “individuals behind this activity used fake accounts, the majority of which had already been detected and suspended by our automated systems, and joined various Groups to disseminate their content and increase engagement on their own Pages.”

    Facebook has said that “individuals behind this activity used fake accounts, the majority of which had already been detected and suspended by our automated systems, and joined various Groups to disseminate their content and increase engagement on their own Pages.”

  • Apr 01, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress ahead of polls: Facebook

    In a blog post, Facebook has said that it has “removed 687 Facebook Pages and accounts — the majority of which had already been detected and suspended by our automated systems — that engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour in India and were linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the Indian National Congress (INC).”

  • Apr 01, 01:57 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah has attacked Naveen Patnaik and the BJD

    “Even after being the chief minister for 19 years, Naveen Patnaik cannot even speak Odia without reading from a paper,” Shah said.

    “The people of Odisha have to take two decisions — first, you have to root out the BJD government. And secondly, you have to make sure that so many lotus blooms in Odisha that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again,” he added.

  • Apr 01, 01:54 PM (IST)
  • Apr 01, 01:47 PM (IST)

    Update: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

  • Apr 01, 01:41 PM (IST)

    BSP announces 6 candidates for Uttar Pradesh:

    Akbarpur: Nisha Sachan
    Farukhabad: Manoj Agarwal
    Hamirpur: Dileep Kumar Singh
    Jalaun: Pankaj Singh
    Mishrikh: Nilu Satyarthi
    Shahjahanpur: Amar Chandra Jauhar

  • Apr 01, 01:37 PM (IST)

    In this picture: EVM-VVPAT team Kargil at Hamboting La Pass (4,024) meters above sea level on the way to Batalik Sector for awareness camps. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)

  • Apr 01, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Update: Mulayam Singh Yadav has filed his nomination from Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

