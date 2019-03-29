App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 29, 2019 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: BJP to hold 1,000 rallies in Maharashtra; PM Modi, Amit Shah to be star campaigners

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 29, 09:14 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Etawah MP quits BJP after ticket denied, Congress fields him
     

    BJP's Etawah MP Ashok Kumar Dohrey joined the Congress Friday after meeting party president Rahul Gandhi here, and within hours he was fielded by the opposition party from the constituency.
     

    Dohrey joined the Congress fold days after he was denied a BJP ticket from the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency, from where the ruling party has declared former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria.
     

    Click here to read more. 

  • Mar 29, 09:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 08:10 PM (IST)

  • Mar 29, 07:44 PM (IST)

    Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
     

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his idea for a minimum income guarantee scheme for the poorest of poor came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Rs 15 lakh promise' made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
     

    Gandhi said the Congress' poll promise for the ambitious 'Nyay' (Nyuntam Aay Yojna) under which Rs 72,000 will be deposited each year in the bank accounts of 20 percent of the country's poorest is 'historic' and claimed that the prime minister looks 'shaken' ever since the announcement was made on Monday.
     

    Click here to read more

  • Mar 29, 07:33 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 06:10 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 06:09 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 05:35 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: It is this 'chowkidaar' who is fighting the ideology of nepotism and dynasty politics. Whether it is the TDP, Jagan Reddy's YSR-CP or the Congress, all of them are entrenched in dynasty politics.

  • Mar 29, 05:30 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: The TDP and the Congress have ruled in Andhra Pradesh for decades, U-turn Babu has been a long-time CM.

    Rivers like Tungabhadra and Krishna have been on Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.

    But the farmers here are thirsty. The reason is the bad intent of these parties.

  • Mar 29, 05:26 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: The central government is giving Rs 75,000 crore every year to 12 crore small farmer households in the country under the PM- KISAN scheme. This has also ensured direct support to 82 lakh farmers ' bank accounts in Andhra Pradesh. However, U-turn Babu has put his label on this plan.

  • Mar 29, 05:18 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: When your 'chowkidaar' tried to get an account,  U-turn Babu also took U-turn from the promise of development of Andhra and separated from NDA. 

  • Mar 29, 05:11 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Certainly, I could have done more, just I wanted the cooperation of the State Government here. I had made a lot of efforts on my part, but those who are now running the government do not have to develop Andhra Pradesh. 

  • Mar 29, 05:10 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Who has expanded Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports – who is responsible for the expansion of Rajahmundry Airport and the Kadapa airports – who approved the projects of more than 1.5 lakh crore rupees under Sagarmala – your 'chowkidaar'!

  • Mar 29, 05:08 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Who flagged the Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor – who approved the first National Institute of Ocean Technology NIOT for Andhra Pradesh – Your 'chowkidaar'!

  • Mar 29, 05:05 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Who approved the first Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) for Andhra Pradesh – who approved the first Greenfield petrochemical complex for Andhra Pradesh – Your 'chowkidaar'.

  • Mar 29, 05:03 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Who sanctioned the first tribal university for Andhra Pradesh? –  Who approved the first National Institute of Disaster Management in Andhra Pradesh –Your 'chowkidaar'!

  • Mar 29, 05:02 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Who made the South Coast Railway headquarters in Visakhapatnam – First IIT, first NIT, first IIM for Andhra Pradesh, who approved the first AIIMS – your 'chowkidaar'.

  • Mar 29, 05:00 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Who commissioned the Indian Institute of Information Technology-design and manufacturing at Kurnool? Who has worked to build the Mega solar power Park and the Ananthapuram Solar Park at Kurnool? – Your 'chowkidaar'

  • Mar 29, 04:58 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: In its first cabinet, who approved the Polavaram ordinance- who approved the first Central University in Anantapur, for Andhra Pradesh – it was your 'Chowkidaar'!

  • Mar 29, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

    PM Modi: 5 years ago, the strength of one of your votes made me the prime minister. With your expectation, your hope, your own order, your 'chowkidaar' has worked day and night for 5 years 

  • Mar 29, 04:34 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 04:16 PM (IST)

    With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana

    With 185 candidates, including over 170 farmers in the fray, the Election Commission will use ballot papers instead of EVMs in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election.
     

    This was necessitated as the number of candidates is higher than what the EVMs can accommodate.
     

    The farmers had filed their nominations protesting the alleged failure of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce.

    Click here to read more

  • Mar 29, 04:06 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 03:53 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Hardik Patel won't be able to contest Lok Sabha Polls since the Gujarat High Court has refused to stay his conviction in the rioting case. Patel had sought a suspension of the court order so as to contest general election. 
     

    In July 2018, the Mehsana court had convicted him in the rioting and arson case in Visnagar town during the Patel agitation in 2015. The court had ordered a two-year imprisonment in the case.

  • Mar 29, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Reservation created divide in the society and country. Without interfering with the current reservation, we provided 10% reservation to the economically weaker section of the society: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show tomorrow

    Senior BJP leaders, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will be present during BJP president Amit Shah's road-show in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (PTI)

  • Mar 29, 03:38 PM (IST)
  • Mar 29, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Before 2014, around 40% of the population of the country didn't have access to toilets. Now, around every house has a toilet, which has provided dignity to the mothers and sisters: PM Narendra Modi

  • Mar 29, 03:27 PM (IST)

    The current Telangana government sticks their own label on the welfare schemes of the Centre: PM Narendra Modi

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.