you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 03, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: BJP chief Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda for 'questioning' Balakot Air Strike

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

  • Apr 03, 05:44 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah: If you choose Narendra Modi govt, in next 5 years we'll oust every single infiltrator from the country. Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change the demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP govt, we won't let this happen.

  • Apr 03, 05:43 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 05:34 PM (IST)

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Tall leaders of the BJP are shedding crocodile tears as the election has come. Where were such people during cyclone, flood and drought? 

  • Apr 03, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Modi is making a mockery of the Army by calling them 'Modi sena'. It is shameful, we won't take a nationalist certificate from you: Mamata Banerjee at a rally 

  • Apr 03, 05:26 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 04:52 PM (IST)

    You have the opportunity to get rid of this culture of violence of the TMC and the Left: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Aunt and nephew are looting West Bengal. This land is of patriots. Just as India was granted freedom through its efforts, Bengal will now get rid of dynasty politics: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:47 PM (IST)

    In the guise of democracy, a family began to rule this nation after Independence: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:44 PM (IST)

    In 2019, your vote will ensure that the corrupt are put in jail: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:43 PM (IST)

    In 2019, your vote will play an important role in destroying terrorism: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Now the people of Bengal and BJP will make up a government which will be free of the Left and the TMC: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:41 PM (IST)

    Tripura's Left government had not given their employees the 7th Pay Commission. When a BJP government was formed there, the state government employees were provided with the 7th Pay Commission: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Some people had said 'Modi hatao' from here some months ago. They had abused Modi then, and they had gathered everyone from different states, just to say 'Modi hatao'. What crime has Modi committed? Is it a crime to provide homes to the poor, and if it is crime, then I have committed that crime: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:37 PM (IST)

    The expiry date of Congress' manifesto is decided from the start, the date is May 23: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:34 PM (IST)

    For their vote bank, Congress has always been soft on terrorism: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Congress is promising something that will help terrorists sitting in Pakistan. Why is Congress playing with national security? Why is Congress trying to destabilise the nation?: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:32 PM (IST)

    Our Armed Forces had the ability to carry out surgical strikes before as well but the government then did not have the political will: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Who called 'Mission Shakti' a drama?: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:31 PM (IST)

  • Apr 03, 04:30 PM (IST)

    Tell me, who was asking evidence of air strike? Who was doubting air strike? Who was letting down the Armed Forces? The sin of asking for evidence, who was committing that sin?: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Update: Manoj Kotak has been named as BJP's candidate for the Mumbai North East constituency. The seat was held by Kirit Somaiya since 2014.

  • Apr 03, 04:26 PM (IST)

    I have come before you with my report card: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Brigade Ground hasn't seen a crowd larger than this before: PM Modi 

  • Apr 03, 04:23 PM (IST)

    If the political pundits of this nation want to guess what will happen on May 23, they can estimate what will happen by looking at the wave (of support for BJP) in West Bengal: PM Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground 

  • Apr 03, 04:04 PM (IST)

    I am using a word which for the Gandhi family has become a habit, capital creation scheme: Arun Jaitley  

  • Apr 03, 04:01 PM (IST)

    Update: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses media 

  • Apr 03, 03:58 PM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi to address a rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground shortly. 

  • Apr 03, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Our committement is to provide minimum wage in tea gardens: Rahul Gandhi 

