Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar in presence of top NDA leaders

Live now
Mar 30, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Arun Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his blog on Saturday, criticised JDS and Congress leaders for organising a protest outside the Income Tax Office at Bengaluru for conducting searches on PWD contractors and engineers.
Read here
'Modinomics' flopped: Congress on 134% fiscal deficit
The Congress on March 30 said the Modi government was set to borrow Rs 7.1 lakh crore and cited that the fiscal deficit had risen to 134 per cent in the first 11 months of the current financial year.
India has expanded its capabilities in space. Today India has become the fourth country to go in space and kill a live satellite. You will be happy about this, but the Congressmen are in tears: PM Modi
For the first time, India entered the house of terrorists and killed them, but the Congress is upset: PM Modi
After 70 years of independence, only 40% of Assam's households had electricity. But electricity has reached almost every household today. All this has been possible only by your blessings: PM Modi
Taxmen raid residence of DMK leader Duraimurugan
Income tax sleuths Saturday conducted searches at the residence of senior DMK leader Duraimurugan at Katpadi in Vellore district over suspected use of unaccounted money for electioneering.
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
A top Republican lawmaker has urged the US trade agency to put on hold its decision to terminate preferential trade status granted to India till the general elections in the country are over.
US President Donald Trump this month informed the US Congress about his intent to terminate the designation of India as a beneficiary developing country under Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme that facilitates duty free import of certain products from underdeveloped countries to help grow their economies.
Click here to read the full article
Based on this five years experience, I have come here with the intention to bring development of 25 years in the next five years: PM Modi
You had said that a prime minister has come here after 30 years. But your 'Pradah sevak' has been here more than 30 times in the past 5 years: PM Modi
It is because of your support that I have been able to work so much in the last 5 years: PM Narendra Modi
I am fortunate that I have been trying to make this important part of the country a new growth engine for New India from last five years. Also, I am beginning to give an account of my work of the last five years from Arunachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh
Narendra Modi is surely going to be the Prime Minister of the country. I want to appeal to the people of Gujarat that give all the 26 seats of Gujarat to Narendra Modi and make him the prime minister again: Amit Shah
Today, the country has a question about who can protect the country. Only Narendra Modi and NDA government can give security to the country: Amit Shah
I started my work as a booth worker here in 1982. Now I am the national president of the world's largest political party - BJP. It's all because of BJP's trust in me: Amit Shah
Amit Shah is going to file his nomination from Gandhinagar today. I have come to give him my best wishes. I am convinced that the people here will bless him: Rajnath Singh
My father taught me to do everything from heart, issues that we raised were of the people, we (BJP-Shiv Sena) had differences but we settled them: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ram Vilas Pasawn, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal and others at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha', ahead of Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar LS constituency
(Image: ANI)
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is currently addressing a raily in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in support of BJP chief Amit Shah. Senior Union minister Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, are also present.
BJP President Amit Shah paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before filing his nomination for Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency